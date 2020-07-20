BGauss is a new start-up in the Indian electric two-wheeler space and it recently announced the prices of its complete line-up in India. BGauss offers two electric scooters on sale, the A2 and the B8. Both models are offered with lead-acid batteries and lithium-ion batteries. Prices for the BGauss A2 start at ₹ 52,499 while prices for the B8 start at ₹ 62,999. The company will begin deliveries of both these scooters in India by August 2020. The A2 gets two variants, while the B8 will be sold in three variants. Here is list of complete pricing.

(The BGauss A2 is a low-speed scooter with a range of 98 km and a top speed of 21 kmph)

BGauss EV Models Ex-showroom Prices A2 Lead Acid ₹ 52,499 A2 Lithium-Ion ₹ 67,999 B8 Lead Acid ₹ 62,999 B8 Lithium-Ion ₹ 82,999 B8 LI Technology ₹ 88,999

The BGauss A2 is the lower-spec model and it has a range of 98 km on a single charge along with a top speed of 21 kmph. It gets a 250 watt brushless DC motor. The lithium-ion battery charges fully in two hours and 15 minutes and is removable too. The lead-acid battery takes 7-8 hours to charge fully. The scooter has three riding modes and has a low-speed reverse gear as well. The features it gets are anti-theft alarm, remote lock/unlock and 'find your scooter'. The scooter rides on 10-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and gets disc brakes at both ends.

(The BGauss B8 has top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 70-78 km)

The BGauss B8 is the flagship scooter from the company and it gets three variants - Lead acid, lithium-ion and LI technology. All variants have a top speed of 50 kmph and the ranges of 78 km for the lead acid variant and 70 km for the li-ion variants. The top-spec LI Technology variant gets features like geo-fencing, navigation, remote diagnostics and more. The B8 gets a 1,900 kW electric motor from Bosch along with three riding modes. The scooter generates a maximum torque of 94.6 Nm. This scooter also has a load bearing capacity of 150 kg, like the A2. In terms of features, the BGauss B8 gets combi-braking system, touch-start, anti-theft alarm, remote lock/unlock, 'find your scooter' and a 'boost' function as well.

