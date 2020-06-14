New Cars and Bikes in India

RR Global Enters Indian Two-Wheeler EV Segment With BGAUSS Brand

The two upcoming EV products from RR Global under the BGAUSS brand will be offered in total of five variants. They will be manufactured at the company's plant in Chakan, Pune.

The company will launch two EV products initially

Highlights

  • RR Global's willl launch two EV products under its BGAUSS brand
  • Around 80,000 units to be manufactured during the FY 2020-21
  The company is eyeing to produce around 80,000 units during FY 2020-21.

RR Global, the largest firm in the electrical industry officially announced its entry into the Indian two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment. The company will be launching two-wheeler EV products under its BGAUSS brand, which will be a range of premium electric vehicles designed for urban and emerging markets. The company will be introducing EV products in the Indian market which intend to elevate lifestyles and conserve the environment. The EV products under the BGAUSS brand will offer fluid design, low maintenance, great power, quick charging, IoT, comfort and several other features.

i7tqnjbo

RR Global will be launching two products under the BGAUSS brand initially

In the initial phase, the company is expected to launch two products with a total of five variants in the Indian market. The production and assembly of the electric scooters will be carried out at the company's facility in Chakan, Pune. Initially, the company is eyeing to produce around 80,000 units during FY 2020-21.

The company will have sales and service network spread across India, spreading over several cities in the southern and western region during the first phase. The company is emphasising on cutting-edge technology and research, characteristic, quality, trust, service and value for money.

0 Comments

Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global & Founder and Managing Director, BGAUSS said, "We are delighted to announce our entry into the EV 2-wheeler segment, with our brand BGAUSS. We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport. We understand the India market and have successfully placed India in the world map through our cables and wire businesses. Our strong background of having established multiple electrical businesses across verticals owing to the robust R&D will further complement our efforts in the EV segment. Our group has proven over the years that all our investments and businesses are embedded with deep market insights ensuring that the products strike a chord instantly with the audience."

