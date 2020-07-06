BGauss Reveals Two New Electric Scooters; A2 And B8

BGauss, a new EV startup under RR Global, one of the big companies in the electrical systems space, has revealed two new electric scooters for India. The scooters in question are A2 and B8. These scooters will come with lead acid and Lithium-ion batteries and the prices will begin from ₹ 50,000 and go up to ₹ 1.5 lakh. The BGauss A2 will be sold in three variants while the BGauss B8 will have three variants on sale. The company will begin deliveries of both these scooters in India by August 2020.

BGauss A2

(The BGauss A2 is a low-speed scooter with a range of 98 km and a top speed of 21 kmph)

The BGauss A2 is a low-speed scooter and is powered by a 250 watt brushless DC (BLDC) motor. The scooter will be offered with a Lithium-ion battery and a lead-acid battery. The li-ion battery can be charged fully in two hours and 15 minutes while the lead-acid battery takes 7-8 hours to charge fully. The li-ion battery is removable and can be charged anywhere. The scooter will have a top speed of 21 kmph and a range of 98 km. It has a load bearing capacity of 150 kg. The BGauss A2 scooter gets telescopic suspension upfront and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. The scooter rides on 10-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and gets disc brakes at both ends. The scooter will get three riding modes and have a low-speed reverse gear as well. The features it gets are anti-theft alarm, remote lock/unlock and 'find your scooter'. The BGauss A2 has a water wading depth of 120 mm.

BGauss B8

(The BGauss B8 has top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 70-78 km)

The BGauss B8 is the flagship high-speed scooter and has a top speed of 45 kmph. It gets a 1,900 kW electric motor from Bosch along with three riding modes, having different top speeds. The scooter generates a maximum torque of 94.6 Nm. The BGauss B8 too gets a Lithium-ion battery and a lead acid battery as options. The ranges are 70 km and 78 km respectively. This scooter also has a load bearing capacity of 150 kg. The BGauss B8 gets telescopic suspension upfront and a hydraulic monoshock at the rear. The scooter rides on 10-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and gets disc brake at the rear and front as well. In terms of features, the BGauss B8 gets combi-braking system, touch-start, anti-theft alarm, remote lock/unlock, 'find your scooter' and a 'boost' function as well. The BGauss B8 has a water wading depth of 120 mm as well.

