BGauss RUV350 Electric Scooter Previewed Ahead Of June 25 Debut

BGauss has teased its upcoming electric scooter, while also revealing that it will be called the RUV350. This will be the latest e-scooter in its lineup, after the C12, which was launched last year. BGauss, however, has yet to reveal any technical specifications of the RUV350. The electric scooter will make its debut on June 25.

The RUV350 features a design along the lines of a utility-focused offering

The images reveal most of the styling cues on the electric scooter. Its design is along the lines of a utility-focused offering. The front end features a hexagonal headlamp, with a DRL, flanked by turn indicators. A few other design elements include a single-piece seat, flat floorboard, saree guard and oval-shaped taillamps. The scooter sports alloy wheels which look larger in size than other scooters out there. A fully digital cluster is also visible.

The scooter will get a digital cluster

It can also be observed that the scooter features a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. The e-scooter will come with drum brakes at both ends. The RUV 350 also appears to feature a mid-drive permanent magnet motor.

BGauss’s other offering, the C12, is equipped with a 2.5 kW motor and can be had with a range of battery options- 3.2 kWh, 2.7 kWh, 2.0 kWh. However, it remains to be seen whether the RUV350 will come with the same motor and battery options.