BGauss RUV350 Electric Scooter Previewed Ahead Of June 25 Debut

This will be the second e-scooter in BGauss’ lineup, after the C12, which was launched last year
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BGauss has teased its upcoming electric scooter.
  • The e-scooter is named RUV350.
  • To make its debut on June 25.

BGauss has teased its upcoming electric scooter, while also revealing that it will be called the RUV350. This will be the latest e-scooter in its lineup, after the C12, which was launched last year. BGauss, however, has yet to reveal any technical specifications of the RUV350. The electric scooter will make its debut on June 25. 

 

Also Read: Electric Two-Wheeler Sales See 30 Per Cent Growth In FY2024

B Gauss RUV 350 Teased Ahead Of June 25 Debut 1

The RUV350 features a design along the lines of a utility-focused offering

 

The images reveal most of the styling cues on the electric scooter. Its design is along the lines of a utility-focused offering. The front end features a hexagonal headlamp, with a DRL, flanked by turn indicators. A few other design elements include a single-piece seat, flat floorboard, saree guard and oval-shaped taillamps. The scooter sports alloy wheels which look larger in size than other scooters out there. A fully digital cluster is also visible.

 

Also Read: BGAUSS Launches C12i EX Electric Scooter, Priced At Rs. 1 Lakh

B Gauss RUV 350 Teased Ahead Of June 25 Debut 2

The scooter will get a digital cluster

 

It can also be observed that the scooter features a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. The e-scooter will come with drum brakes at both ends. The RUV 350 also appears to feature a mid-drive permanent magnet motor.

 

BGauss’s other offering, the C12, is equipped with a 2.5 kW motor and can be had with a range of battery options- 3.2 kWh, 2.7 kWh, 2.0 kWh. However, it remains to be seen whether the RUV350 will come with the same motor and battery options. 

# BGauss RUV350# RUV350# BGauss# BGauss Electric Scooters# Bikes# Two Wheelers
