BGauss RUV350 Production Commenced

The RUV350 is capable of offering a true range of 120 kilometres in Eco mode on a single charge and is rated to achieve a top speed of 75 kmph
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 30, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Chakan-based EV manufacturer BGauss has announced the commencement of the production of the RUV350 electric scooter. The e-scooter carries asticker price of Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) and is available in five colourways, Blue, Green, Grey, Red and White. BGuass currently has a dealership network of 120 outlets from where interested customers can check out the RUV350 and purchase it.

     

    We recently had the chance to spend some time with the RUV350 for an initial impression experience and you can read all about it here.

    Bgauss RUV 350 21

    The BGauss RUV350 packs a modern retro design complemented by chrome accents and LED lighting. The e-scooter rides on larger 16-inch wheels which stand out and are appealing. It features a TFT unit for instrumentation that is Bluetooth enabled, integrated navigation, ride modes, cruise control, reverse mode, hill hold, fall sense and a few more features. Besides the 15-litre underseat storage, the RUV 350 also gets a dedicated 4.5-litre storage under the floorboard for the portable charger. 

     

    Also Read: BGauss RUV350 Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh

    Bgauss RUV 350 20

    The RUV350 is equipped with an IP67-rated 3kWh battery that powers the permanent magnet synchronous motor mounted to the rear wheel via an in-wheel hyper-drive system. The motor is rated to deliver a peak power output of 3.5 kW and a peak torque output of 165 Nm. The e-scooter is capable of achieving a top speed of 75 kmph and is rated to deliver a true range of 120 kilometres in Eco mode on a full charge.

     

    On the competition front, the BGauss RUV350 will lock horns with the Okinawa OKHI-90, Okaya Motofaast and the Gravton Quanta in its EV segment.

