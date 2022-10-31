Global Business Stalwarts React To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

General Motors has paused Twitter ads as Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes the new owner of the social networking platform. GM wants to observe the direction of Twitter after returning to the new owner. GM is the first major automaker to make such a decision. "We are still closely following Twitter to understand the direction of this platform under the new owner. With the change of a social networking platform, we have temporarily stopped posting paid advertising. However, we do not. still, interact with customers on Twitter," GM told CNBC.

Other auto brands, like Citroën, have made some humorous comments on the news of the Tesla CEO's acquisition of Twitter.

Hello to the social media platform owned by one of our competitors — Citroën (@Citroen) October 28, 2022

Some big names in the auto industry, like Henrik Fisker, have a different move. The famous designer and CEO of electric car start-up Fisker Inc didn't wait to find out if billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter deal was going well. He deleted his personal account as soon as the news broke. However, his auto company is still on the platform. It's not surprising that advertisers are concerned.

According to the Wall Street Journal, about a dozen brands have offered to pause advertising on Twitter. Elon Musk has posted quite a long response to this.

According to him, advertising, if done right, can create pleasure, and comfort and provide information to viewers; it can introduce a service or product that you never knew existed but that works for you… Ads with low relevancy are junk ads, while highly relevant ads are the real ones. content!".

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

He also thanked the companies that continue to advertise on Twitter. "Let us do something extraordinary together."

Will other automakers follow in GM's footsteps? Only time will tell.