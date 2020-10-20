BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is being offered in India as a CKD model.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the latest smallest model that has joined the Bavarian carmaker's India line-up recently. With prices starting at ₹ 39.3 lakh, it is the most affordable diesel BMW in India while the range-topping trim will cost ₹ 41.4 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, India. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe doesn't have any direct rival in the country yet, but will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine and the next-generation Audi A3, once they arrive at our shores. Here's all you need to know about BMW's newest model in India.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Review

The BMW 2 Series is being offered only with the diesel 220d engine in India while the petrol 220i engine will join at a later date. This M Sport trim gets the additional advatage of the adaptive suspension and the M Sport steering. The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the 2 Series churns out 187 bhp and 400 Nm and can clock triple digit speeds in just 7.5 seconds. The engine is mated to a seven-speed steptronic automatic transmission as standard. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in two variants- Sport Line and the range-topping M Sport. The M Sport Variant gets adaptive suspension and M Sport steering. BMW is offering the 2 Series Gran Coupe as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and is assembling it at its Chennai plant. The heavy rear is broken smartly by both horizontal and vertical elements in the design, and that makes the car actually looks bigger There are seven colours on offer but the Storm Boy (grey), Snapper Rocks (teal/aqua) and the Misano Blue are available on in the M Sport only. The BMW 2 Series is underpinned by the UKL front wheel drive modular platform and shares its underpinnings with the X1 and MINI Countryman. While, in India we get only the front wheel drive version, BMW also offers all-wheel-drive 2 Series in the European market. The new 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in this Misano Blue Metallic paintjob, and it gets all the design elements we have seen in recent BMWs. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with BMW's signature new kidney grille draws inspiration from the 8-Series. The stretched-back headlight units with double-barrel LED detailing add a sense of aggression in to the looks. The flowing roofline that flows into the fastback-like rear and the L-shaped LED taillights also give it a nice look. People will also admire the frameless windows that look really sporty and flush. The cabin feels premium, and it comes with live cockpit or virtual instrument cluster with its 7 inch screen. On the inside, the fit and finish is at par with other BMW models and you will find quite a few similarities to the 3 Series, in terms of the design and layout of the cabin. The India spec model is also loaded on features. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen coupled with the latest iDrive interface. But you only get Apple CarPlay with this one and not the Android Auto. It can also connect your phone wirelessly and gets a wireless charger as well. Features like gesture control, live cockpit or virtual instrument cluster with its 7 inch screen, ambient lighting and a huge panoramic sunroof are also offer in the top-end M Sport trim. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe also comes with a large, panoramic sunroof among other creature comforts. On safety the car packs in a lot. 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seat-belts for all 5 occupants, ABS or anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control that I already mentioned, run-flat tyres and tyre pressure monitoring, and a lot more - and these are all standard across both variants.

