New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe doesn't have any direct rival in the country yet, but will lock horns with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the next-generation Audi A3, once they arrive at our shores.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is being offered in India as a CKD model. expand View Photos
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is being offered in India as a CKD model.

Highlights

  • The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is being offered in India as a CKD model.
  • It is being offered in India in two variants: Sport Line and M Sport.
  • The BMW 2 Series GC has been launched only with a 2.0-litre diesel engine

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the latest smallest model that has joined the Bavarian carmaker's India line-up recently. With prices starting at ₹ 39.3 lakh, it is the most affordable diesel BMW in India while the range-topping trim will cost ₹ 41.4 lakh, all prices ex-showroom, India. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe doesn't have any direct rival in the country yet, but will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine and the next-generation Audi A3, once they arrive at our shores. Here's all you need to know about BMW's newest model in India.

0 Comments

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Review

  1. The BMW 2 Series is being offered only with the diesel 220d engine in India while the petrol 220i engine will join at a later date.
    0s402vhg

    This M Sport trim gets the additional advatage of the adaptive suspension and the M Sport steering.

  2. The 2.0-litre diesel engine in the 2 Series churns out 187 bhp and 400 Nm and can clock triple digit speeds in just 7.5 seconds. The engine is mated to a seven-speed steptronic automatic transmission as standard.
  3. The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available in two variants- Sport Line and the range-topping M Sport. The M Sport Variant gets adaptive suspension and M Sport steering.
  4. BMW is offering the 2 Series Gran Coupe as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and is assembling it at its Chennai plant.
    lgf15jps

    The heavy rear is broken smartly by both horizontal and vertical elements in the design, and that makes the car actually looks bigger

  5. There are seven colours on offer but the Storm Boy (grey), Snapper Rocks (teal/aqua) and the Misano Blue are available on in the M Sport only.
  6. The BMW 2 Series is underpinned by the UKL front wheel drive modular platform and shares its underpinnings with the X1 and MINI Countryman. While, in India we get only the front wheel drive version, BMW also offers all-wheel-drive 2 Series in the European market.
    84meec6g

    The new 2 Series Gran Coupe comes in this Misano Blue Metallic paintjob, and it gets all the design elements we have seen in recent BMWs.

  7. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe comes with BMW's signature new kidney grille draws inspiration from the 8-Series. The stretched-back headlight units with double-barrel LED detailing add a sense of aggression in to the looks. The flowing roofline that flows into the fastback-like rear and the L-shaped LED taillights also give it a nice look. People will also admire the frameless windows that look really sporty and flush.
    ukt2pqgc

    The cabin feels premium, and it comes with live cockpit or virtual instrument cluster with its 7 inch screen.

  8. On the inside, the fit and finish is at par with other BMW models and you will find quite a few similarities to the 3 Series, in terms of the design and layout of the cabin.
  9. The India spec model is also loaded on features. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen coupled with the latest iDrive interface. But you only get Apple CarPlay with this one and not the Android Auto. It can also connect your phone wirelessly and gets a wireless charger as well. Features like gesture control, live cockpit or virtual instrument cluster with its 7 inch screen, ambient lighting and a huge panoramic sunroof are also offer in the top-end M Sport trim.
    6qum1kk4

    The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe also comes with a large, panoramic sunroof among other creature comforts.

  10. On safety the car packs in a lot. 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seat-belts for all 5 occupants, ABS or anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control that I already mentioned, run-flat tyres and tyre pressure monitoring, and a lot more - and these are all standard across both variants.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: All You Need To Know
Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 
Tesla May Build A Battery Plant In Indonesia 
UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes
UBCO EV Brand Reveals 2WD Electric Utility Bikes
Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Festive Season Offers
Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Festive Season Offers
BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS
BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS
Gemopai Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 5,500 On Electric Scooters
Gemopai Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 5,500 On Electric Scooters
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track
GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production
GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities