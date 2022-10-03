BMW And Kith Team Up To Give The BMW i4 M50 A Makeover

BMW and Kith have teamed up to give the BMW i4 M50 a stylish makeover. Kith founder and designer Ronnie Fieg has curated a new look for the i4 where the exterior is finished in a custom Vitality Green paint job while a "KITH" wordmark on the rear bumper merges with the i4's traditional M badge. And if you look for details, there's a hint of Kith Vitality Green in the BMW logo as well.

On the inside, the cabin is draped in BMW's Individual Merino leather finished in light Caramel. Kith signature embossed on the centre console and headrests, while the cup holder lid and passenger side dash feature a "Kith Exclusive Edition" laser etched into the fibre. That said, the production of the BMW i5 M50 Kith edition will be limited to just seven units and at an undisclosed price. The first one is heading for auction soon.

The collaboration also includes a customised 972 BMW 1602 "Elektro" converted to a battery powered model. This one-off EV pays homage to the two electric 1602 cars that debuted during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. The clothing brand will also begin selling a 51-piece collection that includes apparel, accessories, and more bearing the branding of both companies with accents of Kith Vitality Green.