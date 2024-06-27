BMW i4 Recalled In Europe Over Potential Chassis Defect
- Select units suspected to having a defect with parts of the chassis
- Units affected manufactured in April 2024
- Rear side members - part of the crumple zone - could be cracked
BMW has issued a recall for units of the BMW i4 manufactured between April 3 to April 26, 2024, in Europe. As per the European Commission database the recall, published on June 25, pertains to a defect in a part of the model’s chassis.
As per the recall notice, units manufactured in the said period could develop cracks in the rear side member that could cause the vehicle to become structurally unstable. The rear side member is an integral part of the car’s structure housing the crumple zone of the vehicle that helps cushion some of the impact forces in an accident. The notification says that affected vehicles could pose an increased risk to occupants in the event of a collision.
The i4 received a facelift in global markets alongside the 4 Series Gran Coupe in April 2024
The notification does not state the number of units affected or what corrective action is being undertaken by BMW.
The i4 is BMW’s first all-electric sedan and made its global debut in March 2021. The model has been sold in multiple markets across the globe including in India where it is being sold in rear-wheel drive eDrive40 spec. The sedan develops 335 bhp and 430 Nm of torque and uses a 83.9 kWh battery giving it a claimed range of up to 590 km on a single charge.
The carmaker recently gave the all-electric sedan a mid-lifecycle update bringing with it tweaks to the styling and upgraded tech.
