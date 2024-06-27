Login
BMW i4 Recalled In Europe Over Potential Chassis Defect

Models manufactured in the month of April 2024 could suffer from a cracked rear side member making the car structurally unstable.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Select units suspected to having a defect with parts of the chassis
  • Units affected manufactured in April 2024
  • Rear side members - part of the crumple zone - could be cracked

BMW has issued a recall for units of the BMW i4 manufactured between April 3 to April 26, 2024, in Europe. As per the European Commission database the recall, published on June 25, pertains to a defect in a part of the model’s chassis.
 

Also read: 2024 BMW i4, 4 Series Gran Coupe Revealed; Receive Minor Updates
 

As per the recall notice, units manufactured in the said period could develop cracks in the rear side member that could cause the vehicle to become structurally unstable. The rear side member is an integral part of the car’s structure housing the crumple zone of the vehicle that helps cushion some of the impact forces in an accident. The notification says that affected vehicles could pose an increased risk to occupants in the event of a collision.
 

Also read: New BMW M5 Revealed: 717 BHP Super-Sedan Gains Plug-In Hybrid Power; Weighs Over 2.4 Tonnes
 

2024 Bmw i4 4 Series Gran Coupe

The i4 received a facelift in global markets alongside the 4 Series Gran Coupe in April 2024

 

The notification does not state the number of units affected or what corrective action is being undertaken by BMW.
 

The i4 is BMW’s first all-electric sedan and made its global debut in March 2021. The model has been sold in multiple markets across the globe including in India where it is being sold in rear-wheel drive eDrive40 spec. The sedan develops 335 bhp and 430 Nm of torque and uses a 83.9 kWh battery giving it a claimed range of up to 590 km on a single charge.

 

Also Read: First Drive: 2024 BMW 5 Series LWB (530Li)
 

The carmaker recently gave the all-electric sedan a mid-lifecycle update bringing with it tweaks to the styling and upgraded tech.

