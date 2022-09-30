BMW India Prepares For A Big Launch In 2023; Will Likely Be The New XM PHEV

BMW India might be a bit late to join the EV fray in India, but the luxury carmaker certainly wants to have the first-mover advantage in the luxury plug-in-hybrid space in our market. The Bavarian brand recently took the wraps off the BMW XM PHEV and the model is likely to hit our roads next year. When asked about its plans regarding the PHEV segment, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW India said that it is preparing for a big launch in the hybrid segment next year and there will be a lot of excitement in the high-end space.

Speaking with Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, Editor-In-Chief, carandbike, Pawah said, "We see a lot of excitement in the high-end segment next year, we're preparing for a big launch there, you'll get to know about it very soon as well. It's going to be another exciting year because we're going to bring to India something they haven't seen before. We're going to set the trend again as BMW has always done. So you'll see us setting trends in that space as well and will bring it across our model line-up as well."

BMW M revealed its first hybrid model, the all-new XM performance SUV, on September 28. The XM will be the first in a line-up of new-gen BMW M cars featuring electrified powertrains. The BMW M Hybrid drive system pairs M's 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a gearbox-mounted electric motor to give the SUV a combined output of 644 bhp and 800 Nm. It does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.3 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 kmph. The XM is also capable of all-electric driving with the on-board 25.7 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 88 km.