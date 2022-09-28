738 bhp BMW XM SUV Debuts As M's First Plug-In Hybrid

BMW M has revealed its first hybrid model, the all-new XM performance SUV, as it starts its push towards electrification. The XM will be the first in a line-up of new-gen BMW M cars featuring electrified powertrains as the carmaker moves away from pure internal combustion engines. Originally previewed as a concept in late 2021, the XM is BMW M’s second-ever bespoke model after the mid-engine M1.

Being a bespoke performance SUV from BMW M its what’s under the bonnet that is truly the defined element of the model. The BMW M Hybrid drive system pairs M’s 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with a gearbox-mounted electric motor to give the SUV a combined output of 644 bhp and 800 Nm. Also confirmed for late next year is an even more powerful derivative – the XM Label Red – developing a combined 738 bhp and 1,000 Nm which will make the SUV BMW M’s most powerful road-legal car.

While BMW hasn’t quoted performance figures for the Label Red, the standard XM is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 kmph. The XM is also capable of all-electric driving with the on-board 25.7 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 88 km.

The XM sits on a double-wishbone front and 5-link rear suspension set-up with adaptive M dampers. The SUV also features 48V active roll stabilisation and is the first BMW M car to get integral active steering as standard.

Moving to the design, the final product’s design retains the same design as the concept with split headlamps flanking a prominent BMW kidney grille. The side profile too is unchanged with the receding window line and prominent squared wheel arches all carried over. The black trimming on the shoulder line is replaced by gold-finished trim on the production model. The rear design too remains true to the concept with the production XM retaining the twin stacked exhaust and slim tail lamps - toned down from the concept. Rounding out the design are unique 21-inch alloy wheels though options of up to 23-inches will also be offered.

The XM isn’t a small SUV either with dimensions similar to the full-size X7. The X7 is the longer and taller SUV though the XM is wider and sits on an identical 3,105 mm wheelbase. Unlike the former though, the XM is a 5-seater only.

The cabin meanwhile is toned down as compared to the concept with design elements in line with other newer BMWs. The cabin is finished in dual-tone brown and blue upholstery with the XM getting the single-piece curved display housing the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen – a design seen on other new BMWs. The air-con vents and centre console are completely redesigned from the concept with a more mainstream BMW design.

The new XM will go on sale in global markets in early 2023 with the XM Label Red joining the line-up by the end of the year.