New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

The BMW iX3 features an 80-kilowatt hour battery offering a range of 460 kilometres. The vehicle will likely first arrive in Europe and China.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The BMW iX3 features an 80-kilowatt hour battery offering a range of 460 km

Highlights

  • The BMW iX3 was first shown as a concept in 2018
  • It has a range of 460 kilometres on a single charge
  • The electric car will be launched in China and Europe first
Tech News

BMW has started the production of its next-generation electric SUV - the iX3 in Germany. This is an important vehicle for the legendary German carmaker as it also the launch of its next-generation electric powertrain. The car was first unveiled in 2018 and it represents a huge leap in EV range for BMW. This car will also be manufactured in China and there are plans to export in other markets. 

9pt2ovl8

It's based on BMW's fifth generation electric powertrain

"Today, we begin production of the BMW iX3, the first purely electric model from our core BMW brand. With a production system like this, specialised for high quality, we are able to deliver what customers worldwide demand from premium vehicles," said Franz Decker, head of BBA's Technology and Production division. This comes at a time when Volvo has started manufacturing the XC40 Recharge and its sister concern has also started the production of the Polestar 2 in China. 

8opqio74

The car is going to be also manufactured in China with export plans

0 Comments

The iX3 features an 80-kilowatt hour battery offering a range of 460 kilometres. The vehicle will likely first arrive in Europe and China, BMW's two biggest markets. That being said, BMW isn't fully confident of this platform as it killed the US launch of the car as its executives believed that the iX3 wouldn't be able to compete in the US because of its range. This is not an unfounded argument as US electric car makers do offer vastly superior range. Tesla is the obvious brand in question but even new companies like Rivian and Lucid are topping the charts in the race of the best range by an EV. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed

MG Gloster SUV Launch Date Revealed
First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15

First 2020 Land Rover Defender Arrives In India Ahead Of Launch On October 15
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch

Mahindra Thar Receives Over 9000 Bookings Since Launch
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH

New Emission Norms For Tractors To Be Applicable From October 2021: MoRTH
2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

2020 Audi A3 Sportback To Get A New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain
BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 

BMW iX3 Electric SUV Production Starts In Germany 
Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 

Tesla Thwarted A Sabotage Attempt At Its Fremont Factory 
2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed

2021 KTM 890 Adventure R, 890 Adventure Rally R Revealed
Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs

Panasonic And Toyota Building Lithium Battery Plant In Japan For EVs
2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA

2021 Jaguar XF Unveiled In USA
Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts

Upcoming Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted Testing With New Alloys And Twin Exhausts
Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived

Arc Vector Hi-End Electric Motorcycle Brand Gets Revived
2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours

2021 Kawasaki 650 Twins Get New Colours
Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna

Ducati Multistrada V4 With Front And Rear Radar Tech Rolls Out Of Bologna
Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October
Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 

Toyota, Hitachi & JR East To Develop Fuel Cell For Railway Vehicles 
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025

Daimler To Cut Fixed Costs By More Than 20 Per Cent By 2025
2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option

2021 Honda Africa Twin Gets A New Colour Option
Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know

Atal Tunnel Rohtang: All You Need To Know
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet

Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent

Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

BMW Cars

BMW Z4

Convertible, 12.82 - 14.37 Kmpl
BMW Z4
Price Starts
₹ 64.9 - 78.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,34,722 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 3 Series

Sedan, 16.13 - 20.37 Kmpl
BMW 3 Series
Price Starts
₹ 41.7 - 48.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 86,562 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 7 Series

Sedan, 7.96 - 39.53 Kmpl
BMW 7 Series
Price Starts
₹ 1.22 - 2.43 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,54,082 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X7

SUV, 10.54 - 13.38 Kmpl
BMW X7
Price Starts
₹ 92.5 Lakh - 1.63 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,92,015 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M2

Coupe, 9.4 Kmpl
BMW M2
Price Starts
₹ 81.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,69,803 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X1

SUV, 14.82 - 19.62 Kmpl
BMW X1
Price Starts
₹ 35.9 - 42.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 74,523 9% / 5 yrs

BMW i8

Coupe, 47.5 Kmpl
BMW i8
Price Starts
₹ 2.62 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 5,43,869 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 5 Series

Sedan, 15.56 - 22.48 Kmpl
BMW 5 Series
Price Starts
₹ 55.4 - 68.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,15,001 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

Sedan, 13.95 Kmpl
BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Price Starts
₹ 42.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 88,223 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X5

SUV, 11.24 - 13.38 Kmpl
BMW X5
Price Starts
₹ 74.9 - 84.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,55,480 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X6

SUV, 10.31 Kmpl
BMW X6
Price Starts
₹ 95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,97,204 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X6 M

SUV, 9 Kmpl
BMW X6 M
Price Starts
₹ 1.82 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,78,632 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M4

Coupe, 10.8 Kmpl
BMW M4
Price Starts
₹ 1.36 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,82,106 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 8 Series

Sedan, 11.3 Kmpl
BMW 8 Series
Price Starts
₹ 1.29 - 1.55 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,67,783 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M3

Sedan, 10.8 Kmpl
BMW M3
Price Starts
₹ 1.3 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,70,274 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

Sedan, 14.3 - 18.7 Kmpl
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Price Starts
₹ 63.9 - 73.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,32,646 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X3

SUV, 13.3 - 16 Kmpl
BMW X3
Price Starts
₹ 56 - 58.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,16,247 9% / 5 yrs

BMW X4

SUV, 11 - 17 Kmpl
BMW X4
Price Starts
₹ 60.6 - 65.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,25,796 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M8

Coupe, 11.3 Kmpl
BMW M8
Price Starts
₹ 2.15 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,46,305 9% / 5 yrs

BMW M5

Sedan, 9.5 - 10.1 Kmpl
BMW M5
Price Starts
₹ 1.44 - 1.55 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,98,713 9% / 5 yrs
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
03:24
New-Gen Mahindra Thar Prices, Tesla India Launch, 2020 BMW G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Oct-20 06:06 PM
Honda Hâness CB 350, BMW 2 Series GC Launch, Mahindra Thar AUCTION
04:09
Honda Hâness CB 350, BMW 2 Series GC Launch, Mahindra Thar AUCTION
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 08:52 PM
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
03:18
Kawasaki Vulcan S, MG Hector Plus Price Hike, BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Aug-20 05:39 PM
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM
New-Gen Mahindra Launch, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Launch, 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
04:26
New-Gen Mahindra Launch, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Launch, 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Jul-20 05:12 PM
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
03:37
Hyundai Tucson Facelift, 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Jul-20 08:07 PM
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review
10:15
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 10:14 PM
BMW Z4 And Toyota GR Supra Review
11:14
BMW Z4 And Toyota GR Supra Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jun-20 06:10 PM
Image of Bmw Z4 Side View
Image of Bmw Z4 Side View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Front View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Front View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Inside View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Inside View
Image of Bmw 7 Series Lights
Image of Bmw 7 Series Lights
Image of Bmw X7
Image of Bmw X7
Image of Bmw X7 Rearview
Image of Bmw X7 Rearview
Image of Bmw 1 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 1 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 1 Series Front
Image of Bmw 1 Series Front
Image of Bmw 1 Series Rear
Image of Bmw 1 Series Rear
Image of Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Front 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Front Profile
Image of Bmw I8 Front Profile
Image of Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
Image of Bmw I8 Rear 3 4th View
Image of 2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
Image of 2017 Bmw 5 Series Headlight
Image of Bmw 5 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 5 Series Side View
Image of Bmw 5 Series
Image of Bmw 5 Series
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Tail Light
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Side Mirror
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
Image of Bmw 3 Series Gt Sun Roof Top
Image of Bmw
Image of Bmw
Image of Bmw X5 Backview
Image of Bmw X5 Backview
Image of Bmw X5 Dicky Space
Image of Bmw X5 Dicky Space
Image of Bmw X6 Roof
Image of Bmw X6 Roof
Image of Bmw 8series Alloy Wheels
Image of Bmw 8series Alloy Wheels
Image of Bmw 8series Grille
Image of Bmw 8series Grille
Image of Bmw 8series Rear View
Image of Bmw 8series Rear View
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Bajaj Files Trademark For 'Neuron'; Sparks Speculation On Internet
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Tata Motors Q2 FY2021 Global Wholesales Decline 16 Per Cent
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities