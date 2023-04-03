BMW Globally Launches Latest Generation Of Its M2 Sportscar

BMW has come out with the latest iteration of its widely acclaimed M2 sportscar. The new car claims to be even better than its predecessor and recreate the impact it created as a compact sportscar for the everyday man. The last generation of the BMW M2 was the most successful car the M division ever produced selling almost 60,000 units in the seven years it was on sale. Hence, this is why the newer generation has large boots to fill.

The car features a redesigned grille and the signature kidney grille

The new BMW M2 looks like a more evolved version of its predecessor with modern underpinnings. The car features a redesigned front bumper with black accents, Adaptive LED headlamp technology and the signature BMW kidney grille unlike the larger grille available on other model in the M division. It has a similar silhouette as its predecessor and gets vertical reflectors along with a diffuser at the rear. Customers can choose to add an M Carbon roof as an option which the company claims shaves off 6 kilograms of weight. The car is also available with a M Race Track Package which gives the car a sportier personality and will include includes the M Carbon roof, M Carbon bucket seats for the driver and front passenger, and Carbon Fibre trim strips on the interior.

The car comes with BMW's new curved display

On the inside, the car gets a curved display that combines both the infotainment screen and digital cluster. The car also comes with BMW’s iDrive technology, navigation system and heads up display. The car is also available with Harman Kardon Surround Sound System as an option. The car also features driver assistance systems like Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear, Cruise Control with brake function, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention, and Lane Departure Warning including lane return among others.

The new M2 features the signature 3.0 litre straight six engine that makes 460 bhp and 550 Nm of torque

Under the hood, the car gets the M division’s signature 3.0-litre S58 twin-turbo straight six engine that produces 460 bhp @6,250 rpm with 550 Nm of torque between 2,650 and 5,870 rpm. The engine gets 3D printed cylinder heads that help in weight reduction. The car features a twin turbo setup that includes the indirect intercooler, an electronically controlled wastegate, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing. The machine has a rev limit of 7,200 rpm and is combined with either an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic or 6-speed manual transmission, with the drive being sent to the rear axle.

The car is available in five exterior colours

While there is currently no information from BMW about if the car will see an Indian launch, there is a good chance that the car will make it here considering the fanbase M division cars have among enthusiasts. But expect the car to come at a hefty price tag when it reaches Indian shores.