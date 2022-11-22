BMW Set To Unveil Neue Klasse Concept At CES 2023

BMW has said that it will be showcasing its Neue Klasse platform in January. Its member of the board of management for finances, Nicolas Peter revealed at its Q3 earnings call that the platform will be revealed in January at CES in Las Vegas. This platform will be the new basis of electric cars that the legendary Bavarian carmaker has been developing.

“The next highlight on our road to the Neue Klasse will follow in January 2023. At the CES in Las Vegas, we will be unveiling a Vision Vehicle that will underpin our digital expertise. The future of the BMW Group is electric, circular, and digital,” Nicolas Peter said.

There are no details around what will be the shape of the concept car and what will be its range or power output. This concept could also be the first BMW that could have cylindrical cells which could improve energy density by 20 per cent which would result in a 30 per cent better range and 30 per cent faster charging.

BMW is expected to be launching a family of electric vehicles on the platform. While it has EVs currently, they are based on its current internal combustion engine models which means that the EVs are not fully optimised. BMW expects cars based on the Neue Klasse to be launched by the middle of the decade.

It will start with high-volume models and then scale to high-performance models something that the company’s internal combustion models are known for the world over.