BorgWarner Partners With Michigan Technological University For Connected Car Tech

BorgWarner and MTU are collaborating over a project that will use multiple vehicle types powered by different propulsion systems aimed at reducing energy consumption through the expansion of meshed vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication.

Ameya Naik
The 27-month long project was awarded $1.99 million in funding by the US Department of Energy
The 27-month long project was awarded $1.99 million in funding by the US Department of Energy

  • The project aims to reduce energy consumption trough V2V communication
  • The project will use different vehicle types powered by different systems
  • The project allows BorgWarner to improve its transmission & engine parts
BorgWarner is partnering with Michigan Technological University (MTU), and four other industry organisations, on a project aimed at reducing energy consumption through the expansion of meshed vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, using a combination of simulated, closed-track and real-world fleet testing. The project will use multiple vehicle types - ranging from light- to heavy-duty - powered by different propulsion systems with varied levels of connectivity and driving automation to develop, assess and demonstrate energy optimization opportunities through connected intersections, arterial corridors and highways.

Slated to kick off in October, the 27-month project was awarded $1.99 million in funding by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. It is one of 55 projects that recently was awarded federal funding in support of DOE's Energy Storage Grand Challenge, a strategy to position the U.S. as a global leader in energy storage technology, utilization and exports.

dt2hj3e

The project aims to assess energy optimisation opportunities through connected intersections, arterial corridors and highways

Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc, said, "As a global leader in propulsion systems, we are looking forward to utilizing our engineering expertise to test, simulate and analyze how we can use connectivity to impact our various propulsion systems in order to help the industry achieve substantial efficiency improvements."

To support the project, BorgWarner plans to work on propulsion system modelling for vehicles and significant development of the control system architecture to support analysis work for energy reduction. While much of the project will be done remotely, BorgWarner expects to also assist with vehicle testing and demonstrations at the American Centre for Mobility in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The project gives BorgWarner the opportunity to target efficiency improvements to its transmission and engine sub-system components via connectivity enhancement.

