Bosch Introduces Automatic Emergency Call Systems For Motorcycles

Bosch has revealed new automatic emergency call systems called Bosch Help Connect, which can cut down the response time to half in case of motorcycle crashes.

Bosch's Help Connect service will be available in Germany initially

  • The response time for emergency services can be cut down by up to half
  • The emergency call system takes data from the vehicle's inertial sensor
  • The technoogy willl be available in Germany, initially

Bosch has revealed a new automatic emergency call system called the Bosch Help Connect which is a digitally connected call system made especially for motorcycle users. The digital emergency call system makes use of a crash algorithm installed in the two-wheeler's inertial sensor unit to detect accidents. In case of one, the Help Connect system sends information about the accident such as location etc. through a smartphone app to emergency services. Bosch suggests that an automated emergency call system like this can cut down the response time by up to half. The company also says that the risk of being killed in a crash is up to 20 times higher for two-wheeler riders than car drivers. 

(The automatic emergency call system can cut down the response time by up to half)

Harald Kroeger, Member, Bosch Board of Management, says that "Before we develop products that increase safety for motorcyclists, we need to understand the critical situations they face". Access to real motorcycle accident data lets accident researchers provide the impetus for safety innovations. Bosch went to great lengths in developing the automatic emergency call system. Some 18 crash tests were carried out solely to analyse specific accident scenarios and demonstrate the functionality of Help Connect.

(The system takes the data from the motorcycle's inertial sensor unit)

The Bosch Help Connect technology takes information from the motorcycle stability control and the inertial sensor unit. The technology can detect if the two-wheeler has crashed while riding or just fallen over, when parked. Apart from the sending the location of the crash, the system can also send vital medical data such as blood group, medical history and so on, if the rider has uploaded the same on the app and the service centre.

The emergency call service will be made available in Germany initially and then offered in other European markets.

