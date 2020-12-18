New Cars and Bikes in India
Bose Brings Its Noise Cancellation Technology To Cars With DSP Concepts 

Bose's technology minimises unwanted sound within cabins which are often caused while the vehicles are driving over rough roads.

Sahil Gupta
Bose is bringing its world renowned noise cancellation tech to cars

Highlights

  • DSP Concepts and Bose have collaborated for in-car noise isolation
  • Bose is bringing its QuietComfort technology to cars
  • This technology will be embedded in the Audio Weaver stack
Tech News

Bose's QuietComfort brand is known across the world in premium noise-cancelling headphones and now, the brand is preparing to come to cars as well. The automotive systems division of Bose has collaborated with DSP Concepts Audio Weaver Platform which will bring the active sound management stack to the platform.The Bose QuietComfort Road Noise Control has been added to Audio Weaver enabling active noise cancellation technology in cars. It makes yet another addition to Audio Weaver which has over 500 market-proven modules. “Automotive brands operate in a very saturated market so they're always looking for ways to differentiate themselves and offering cutting edge audio features is quickly becoming a preferred way to do that,” said Paul Beckmann, CTO of DSP Concepts. 

“Given the complex nature of automotive audio systems, the best way to deliver new in-cabin sound experiences is to leverage turnkey solutions from global leaders like Bose. We're proud to bring Bose's industry-leading Active Sound Management solutions to Audio Weaver and anticipate significant interest in the technology from the carmakers building on our platform," he added. 

Bose's technology minimises unwanted sound within cabins which are often caused while the vehicles are driving over rough roads, grooved concrete and even uneven pavements. This system uses the existing sound system to electronically control targeted noise. So the vehicle presumably doesn't need a Bose branded sound system. 

9l3h1s7gAudio Weaver is a technology used by many vehicles 

In addition to this, the stake will add Bose ASM which will add engine harmonic cancellation, and engine harmonic enhancement technologies. Audio Weaver is already used by brands like Tesla, Porsche, Mercedes Benz and BMW. 

“DSP Concepts has clearly shown how Audio Weaver has become an extremely popular audio development platform for carmakers across the globe, and we've recognized its proven ability to run low latency real-time applications,” said Peter Kosak, head of the Bose Automotive Systems Division. 

Newsbeep

“We've been impressed by Audio Weaver's effectiveness, and beyond that, it's also processor agnostic, ensuring the software can be ported to whichever chip the car ultimately runs on. That's a huge advantage in terms of design flexibility and speed to market," he added. 

