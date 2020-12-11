New Cars and Bikes in India
DSP Concepts Gets $3 Million From Subaru-SBI Innovation For Audio Weaver

This investment builds on top of investments by Taiwania Capital, Porsche Digital, Sony Innovation fund, MediaTek ventures and ARM IoT fund.

Highlights

  • The investment is for DSP Concepts to develop audio tech
  • DSP Concepts makes Audio Weaver which is used by many vendors
  • DSP Concepts has been mostly funded by chipset and tech companies
Tech News

DSP Concepts which has the Audio Weaver development platform has secured $3 million in investment from the Subaru-SBI Innovation Fund which will enable it to push audio and voice control technologies in automobiles. “We are proud to be joining the ranks of other elite investors partnering with the leader in automotive audio and voice technology development,” said Asahi Kobayashi of the SUBARU-SBI Innovation Fund. 

“We're acutely aware of the complex, time-consuming and costly process that goes into developing and deploying automotive audio features.  We were impressed with DSP Concepts' experience in that space and are equally impressed with its voice solutions for the consumer space. As the pandemic continues to accelerate demand for voice-enabled devices and brands move away from touch technology, we believe DSP Concepts' voice technology positions them well for rapid growth and long-term success," added Kobayashi. 

Audio Weaver is deployed across 50 million devices and is core to the experience companies like Daimler, Porsche, Tesla amongst others. It also helps consumer electronics brands like GoPro handle 100mph+ wind noise and even the first Dolby Atmos powered sounder by Samsung leveraging a singular system on-chip. 

The system, which will be introduced in the new Subaru Levorg, will be capable of hands-free driving during traffic jams at speeds below about 50 kmph

“We designed our Audio Weaver platform so that engineers of all levels can easily design, develop and deploy new audio features across a range of devices, including automotive, which is hands-down the most complex audio system in a person's everyday life,” said Chin Beckmann, CEO of DSP Concepts. 

“Subaru understands that audio has increasingly become a critical component of every technology product sold today -- from automotive to smart home and IoT -- and we're proud to partner with a like-minded innovator that thinks beyond the confines of their own industry," he added. 

This investment builds on top of investments by Taiwania Capital, Porsche Digital, Sony Innovation fund, MediaTek ventures and ARM IoT fund. It has raised over $28.4 million from mostly chipset and consumer electronics companies. So this investment is sure to boost the development of audio and voice control technologies as Audio Weaver is a core attraction layer for the development of audio solutions, across cars and consumer electronics.

