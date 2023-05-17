Subaru Announces The Launch Of Four New Electric Crossovers by 2026

Subaru, the Japanese automaker, has announced that it will launch four new electric crossover SUVs by the end of 2026. The company plans to catch up with the rapid transition to electric vehicles, which is currently taking place in the global automotive market.

The announcement was made on May 12, 2023, by Subaru's CEO, Tomomi Nakamura, during a press conference held in Tokyo. According to Nakamura, Subaru will invest heavily in the development of electric vehicles and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota's BZ4x and Subaru's Solterra have faced issues since release, with Subaru issuing a second recall in the US due to under-torqued hub bolts. To survive the transition to electric vehicles and compete in China's EV market, Subaru needs a dedicated EV platform as Japanese brands have seen a 40% drop in sales in the first two months of 2023.

Subaru's move towards electric vehicles is driven by the company's commitment to reducing its environmental impact. The company has already made significant progress in this regard by introducing hybrid versions of its popular Forester and Crosstrek models.

The new electric crossovers will be crucial for Subaru's future growth, as the company seeks to remain competitive in the global automotive market. The transition to electric vehicles is accelerating, and many other automakers are also investing heavily in the development of electric vehicles.

Subaru aims to sell 200,000 electric vehicles annually worldwide starting 2026 and will partner with Toyota for batteries. The company plans to achieve 40% of its global sales from electric and hybrid vehicles by the end of the decade and apply electrification to all its models by the early 2030s.