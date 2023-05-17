  • Home
  • News
  • Subaru Announces The Launch Of Four New Electric Crossovers by 2026

Subaru Announces The Launch Of Four New Electric Crossovers by 2026

Subaru's announcement of four new electric crossovers is a clear signal that the company is serious about its commitment to electric vehicles.
authorBy carandbike Team
17-May-23 06:01 PM IST
FotoJet (65).jpg
Highlights
  • Subaru plans to catch up with the rapid transition to electric vehicles with the launch of four new electric crossover SUVs by 2026.
  • The crossovers will be built on a dedicated platform developed in collaboration with Toyota and will feature all-wheel drive and advanced safety technologies.
  • Subaru's commitment to reducing its environmental impact is driving the move towards electric vehicles, with a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Subaru, the Japanese automaker, has announced that it will launch four new electric crossover SUVs by the end of 2026. The company plans to catch up with the rapid transition to electric vehicles, which is currently taking place in the global automotive market.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Compact SUV To Feature Electric Sunroof; Debut Confirmed For June 6

 

The announcement was made on May 12, 2023, by Subaru's CEO, Tomomi Nakamura, during a press conference held in Tokyo. According to Nakamura, Subaru will invest heavily in the development of electric vehicles and aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota's BZ4x and Subaru's Solterra have faced issues since release, with Subaru issuing a second recall in the US due to under-torqued hub bolts. To survive the transition to electric vehicles and compete in China's EV market, Subaru needs a dedicated EV platform as Japanese brands have seen a 40% drop in sales in the first two months of 2023.

 

Also Read: MG Gloster Super Discontinued; SUV Now Available In Two Variants

 

Subaru's move towards electric vehicles is driven by the company's commitment to reducing its environmental impact. The company has already made significant progress in this regard by introducing hybrid versions of its popular Forester and Crosstrek models.

The new electric crossovers will be crucial for Subaru's future growth, as the company seeks to remain competitive in the global automotive market. The transition to electric vehicles is accelerating, and many other automakers are also investing heavily in the development of electric vehicles.

 

Also Read: New Volkswagen T-Cross Facelift Spotted Testing

 

Subaru aims to sell 200,000 electric vehicles annually worldwide starting 2026 and will partner with Toyota for batteries. The company plans to achieve 40% of its global sales from electric and hybrid vehicles by the end of the decade and apply electrification to all its models by the early 2030s.

Related Articles
Auto Shanghai 2023: Toyota bZ Sport Crossover, bZ FlexSpace Concepts Unveiled
Auto Shanghai 2023: Toyota bZ Sport Crossover, bZ FlexSpace Concepts Unveiled
27 days ago
WEC: Toyota Still The Hypercar Kings After 6 Hours Of Portimao
WEC: Toyota Still The Hypercar Kings After 6 Hours Of Portimao
28 days ago
Toyota Launches New ‘Wheels On Web’ Digital Retail Platform
Toyota Launches New ‘Wheels On Web’ Digital Retail Platform
1 month ago
All New Toyota Tacoma Teased In The USA
All New Toyota Tacoma Teased In The USA
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.3star
Used 2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT for sale

2014 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
7.60 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.5star
Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0 TDI for sale

2013 Audi A4

wishlist
  • 55,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
10.90 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now