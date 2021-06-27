BS6 Benelli TRK 502 And Leoncino 500 Get A Price Hike By Up To Rs. 10,000

Benelli India has announced a price revision on its 500 cc motorcycles - TRK 502 and the Leoncino 500. The price hike was announced alongside the opening of the brand's newest dealership in Jammu. The BS6 Benelli TRK 502 adventure tourer is now priced at Rs. 4.86 lakh, while the TRK 502X is priced at Rs. 5.26 lakh onwards, receiving a hike of Rs. 5,000 over the introductory prices. Meanwhile, the BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 is now priced from Rs. 4.70 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), witnessing an increment of Rs. 10,000. Do note, the BS6 compliant versions of the motorcycles were introduced in the country earlier this year.

Also Read: MV Agusta 500 cc Twin May Be Developed By Benelli's Chinese Parent Firm

Model Old Price New Price Difference Leoncino Rs. 4.60 Lakh Rs. 4.70 Lakh Rs. 10,000 TRK 502 Rs. 4.81 Lakh Rs. 4.86 Lakh Rs. 5,000 TRK 502X Rs. 5.21 Lakh Rs. 5.26 Lakh Rs. 5,000

That being said, the Benelli 500 cc range in the BS6 guise continues to be more affordable than the BS4 prices. The Leoncino 500 is still more affordable by Rs. 10,000 while the TRK 502 line-up is cheaper by Rs. 24,000. Meanwhile, prices for the Benelli Imperiale 400 starts from Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and remains unchanged.

Also Read: Benelli Leoncino 800 With Bigger Engine, More Power Expected

The Benelli TRK 502 is one of the more affordable parallel-twin ADVs on sale in India

The price hike does not bring any new features though. The Benelli TRK 502 and the 502X continue to be highly accessible 500 cc adventure tourers for those who want a twin-cylinder offering on a budget. The ADV uses a 500 cc parallel-twin motor that develops 46.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Leoncino 500 uses the same powertrain but is a scrambler-styled motorcycle.