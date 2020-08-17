The Honda Unicorn BS6 gets a price hike of ₹ 955 and the motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 94,548 (ex-showroom, Delhi. The BS6 Honda Unicorn was launched in February 2020 at a price of ₹ 93,593 and this is the first price hike the motorcycle gets since then. The new Unicorn 160 BS6 not only gets an updated engine but the styling is revised too, the comfort and practicality aspect improves and the motorcycle gets a few new features as well.

(There are no mechanical changes on the BS6 Honda Unicorn)

The new Honda Unicorn 160 BS6 gets a BS6 compliant 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection and Honda Eco Technology (HET). The engine makes 12.73 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output stands at 14 Nm at 5,000 rpm, up from 12.8 Nm on the older model. Honda says that the new engine has been optimised for better efficiency and offers better low-end torque, while the needle bearing rocker arm helps in reducing friction losses. The new engine also comes with a counter weight-balancer that reduces vibrations and helps in smooth acceleration.

The BS6 Honda Unicorn can be bought in three colours which are - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Imperial Red Metallic. The bike also gets single channel ABS as standard and seal chain for low maintenance. The BS6 Unicorn also gets six-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional). Apart from the Unicorn, Honda has also increased the prices of some of its other models such as the Activa 6G, Activa 125 and the SP Shine.

