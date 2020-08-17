New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BS6 Honda Unicorn Price Hiked By ₹ 955

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has increased the price of the BS6 Honda Unicorn by Rs. 955. Available in just one variant, the motorcycle is now priced at Rs. 94,548 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The BS6 Honda Unicorn is now priced at Rs. 94,548 (ex-sshowroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  • The BS6 Honda Unicorn is now priced at Rs. 94,548 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • There are no changes in technical specifications or equipment
  • Honda has increased the prices of its other models too

The Honda Unicorn BS6 gets a price hike of ₹ 955 and the motorcycle is now priced at ₹ 94,548 (ex-showroom, Delhi. The BS6 Honda Unicorn was launched in February 2020 at a price of ₹ 93,593 and this is the first price hike the motorcycle gets since then. The new Unicorn 160 BS6 not only gets an updated engine but the styling is revised too, the comfort and practicality aspect improves and the motorcycle gets a few new features as well.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Unicorn BS6 Launched In India

4qad8kp

(There are no mechanical changes on the BS6 Honda Unicorn)

The new Honda Unicorn 160 BS6 gets a BS6 compliant 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection and Honda Eco Technology (HET). The engine makes 12.73 bhp at 7,500 rpm and the peak torque output stands at 14 Nm at 5,000 rpm, up from 12.8 Nm on the older model. Honda says that the new engine has been optimised for better efficiency and offers better low-end torque, while the needle bearing rocker arm helps in reducing friction losses. The new engine also comes with a counter weight-balancer that reduces vibrations and helps in smooth acceleration.

Also Read: BS6 Honda Activa 6G Prices Hiked

0 Comments

The BS6 Honda Unicorn can be bought in three colours which are - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Imperial Red Metallic. The bike also gets single channel ABS as standard and seal chain for low maintenance. The BS6 Unicorn also gets six-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional). Apart from the Unicorn, Honda has also increased the prices of some of its other models such as the Activa 6G, Activa 125 and the SP Shine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

BS6 Honda Unicorn Price Hiked By Rs. 955 BS6 Honda Unicorn Price Hiked By Rs. 955
2020 Renault Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol Launched; Prices Start At 10.49 Lakh 2020 Renault Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol Launched; Prices Start At 10.49 Lakh
China's Geely Automobile First-Half Profit Drops 43% On Coronavirus Hit China's Geely Automobile First-Half Profit Drops 43% On Coronavirus Hit
2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted In India With Camouflage 2020 Hyundai i20 Spotted In India With Camouflage
Tata Motors Denies Intent Of Selling Stake In Jaguar Land Rover Tata Motors Denies Intent Of Selling Stake In Jaguar Land Rover
MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso Wins Dramatic Austrian GP Amidst Zarco-Morbidelli's Shock Crash MotoGP: Andrea Dovizioso Wins Dramatic Austrian GP Amidst Zarco-Morbidelli's Shock Crash
Coronavirus Pandemic: 87 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant In Less Than A Week Coronavirus Pandemic: 87 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Recorded At Toyota's Bidadi Plant In Less Than A Week
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior Details Leaked 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior Details Leaked
Petrol Prices Hiked By 14 Paise In Delhi On Sunday; Diesel Remains Unchanged Petrol Prices Hiked By 14 Paise In Delhi On Sunday; Diesel Remains Unchanged
New Generation Mahindra Thar: All You Need To Know New Generation Mahindra Thar: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar: New vs Old Mahindra Thar: New vs Old
Next-Generation Mahindra Thar SUV: Engine & Transmission Details Next-Generation Mahindra Thar SUV: Engine & Transmission Details
2020 Independence Day: India's Top Bollywood Movies With Cars And Motorcycles 2020 Independence Day: India's Top Bollywood Movies With Cars And Motorcycles
2020 Independence Day: Top Cars That Were Specially Made For The Indian Market 2020 Independence Day: Top Cars That Were Specially Made For The Indian Market
2020 Independence Day: Top Five Made-In-India Cars That Are Exported Overseas 2020 Independence Day: Top Five Made-In-India Cars That Are Exported Overseas

Latest Bikes

BGauss B8

BGauss B8

₹ 62,999
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BGauss A2

BGauss A2

₹ 52,499
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

₹ 99,950
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Tiger 900

₹ 13.7 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Ampere Magnus Pro

Ampere Magnus Pro

₹ 73,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW F900XR

BMW F900XR

₹ 10.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW F900R

BMW F900R

₹ 9.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 15.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.6 - 1.85 Lakh *
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,350 - 63,860 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125
₹ 69,997 - 79,091 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 64,990 - 67,190 *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.74 - 1.83 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 3
x
Mahindra Thar: New vs Old
Mahindra Thar: New vs Old
Tata Motors Denies Intent Of Selling Stake In Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors Denies Intent Of Selling Stake In Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveil Details Revealed; Launch Expected Post October
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities