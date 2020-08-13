Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 995

New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda Activa 6G Gets A Price Hike Of ₹ 995

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has silently increased the prices of the Honda Activa 6G by Rs. 955. The prices for the Activa 6G now start at Rs. 65,419 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Prices for the Honda Activa 6G now start at Rs. 65,419 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Highlights

  Prices for the Honda Activa 6G now start at Rs. 65,419 lakh (ex-Delhi)
  • There are no changes in technical specifications or equipment
  • Honda Activa continues to be a best-seller for HMSI

The prices of the Honda Activa 6G have been increased by ₹ 955 across the board. The standard model of the Activa 6G is now priced at ₹ 65,419 while the deluxe variant is priced at ₹ 66,919. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. This is the second time that the scooter is getting price hike, with the first hike of ₹ 552 implemented in April 2020. The scooter was launched in January 2020. Apart from the price hike, nothing changes on the scooter, which still continues to be the best-selling model for Honda in India.

Honda Activa 6G

65,419 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G Price

u4533opg

(The Honda Activa 6G is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe)

For its sixth generation, the Honda Activa 6G got a tweaked design and new features like an engine start-stop switch, multi-function ignition key, external fuel cap and a redesigned instrument console. The engine of course, gets updated with new components, ACG starter motor in order to make the scooter BS6 compliant. In terms of engine, the 110 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine makes 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.79 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine is still paired to a CVT unit.

6gbetrc

(The Honda Activa 6G's features include an external fuel filler cap with remote operation, multi-function ignition key and an engine kill switch)

The Honda Activa 6G is available in a choice of six different colours and two variants. The colours are Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. The difference between the standard variant and the deluxe variant is the introduction of the LED headlight on the deluxe model.

