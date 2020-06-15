BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Specifications Revealed

Jawa Motorcycles has updated the Jawa Classic and the Jawa Forty Two to BS6 specifications. The Jawa Perak is already BS6 compliant but its deliveries are yet to begin. Jawa motorcycles are now the first motorcycles in India to get cross port technology which helps the motorcycles to retain their distinct twin exhaust identity. Jawa had announced the prices of the BS6 models in March 2020 and increased the prices between ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 9,928 in India. The company say that the reason for a hike in the prices was due to a rapid increase in the cost of precious metals that are used in the catalytic converter and rationalising the prices across the colour variants of the motorcycles.

(The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are offered in single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants)

The BS6 compliant 293 cc single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and it now makes 26.14 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque. The power and torque output on the BS4 models was 27 bhp and 28 Nm. So, there is a marginal drop in power and torque outputs and the BS6 motorcycles are now two kg heavier compared to the BS4 models, at 172 kg.

(The BS6 Jawa prices were announced in March 2020 The Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two got a price hike of up to ₹ 9,928)

It has been a little over a month since Jawa dealerships resumed operations in India. The company will be rolling out an updated delivery schedule as well. Of course, all Jawa dealerships personnel are trained to follow hygiene and social distancing protocols along with the guidelines provided by the government and local authorities. The past few months have been tough for the Indian auto industry and with the markets opening up, the country is limping back to normalcy.

