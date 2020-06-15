New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Specifications Revealed

Jawa has updated its website with the BS6 specifications of the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Jawa had announced the prices of its BS6 bikes in March 2020

Highlights

  • Specfications of The BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two have been revealed
  • The BS6 bikes now make 26.14 bhp and 27.05 Nm
  • The BS6 bikes are also heavier by 2 kg, at 172 kg

Jawa Motorcycles has updated the Jawa Classic and the Jawa Forty Two to BS6 specifications. The Jawa Perak is already BS6 compliant but its deliveries are yet to begin. Jawa motorcycles are now the first motorcycles in India to get cross port technology which helps the motorcycles to retain their distinct twin exhaust identity. Jawa had announced the prices of the BS6 models in March 2020 and increased the prices between ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 9,928 in India. The company say that the reason for a hike in the prices was due to a rapid increase in the cost of precious metals that are used in the catalytic converter and rationalising the prices across the colour variants of the motorcycles.

Also Read: BS6 Jawa Motorcycles Prices Announced

JAWA

JAWA Bikes

Perak

Forty Two

300

im9o7oqo

(The Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are offered in single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants)

The BS6 compliant 293 cc single-cylinder engine is liquid-cooled and it now makes 26.14 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque. The power and torque output on the BS4 models was 27 bhp and 28 Nm. So, there is a marginal drop in power and torque outputs and the BS6 motorcycles are now two kg heavier compared to the BS4 models, at 172 kg.

Also Read: Jawa Dealerships Resume Operations In India

4ucba6a4

(The BS6 Jawa prices were announced in March 2020 The Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two got a price hike of up to ₹ 9,928)

0 Comments

It has been a little over a month since Jawa dealerships resumed operations in India. The company will be rolling out an updated delivery schedule as well. Of course, all Jawa dealerships personnel are trained to follow hygiene and social distancing protocols along with the guidelines provided by the government and local authorities. The past few months have been tough for the Indian auto industry and with the markets opening up, the country is limping back to normalcy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare JAWA Perak with Immediate Rivals

JAWA Perak
JAWA
Perak

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
37%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
16%
Return To Poll

Popular JAWA Bikes

JAWA Perak
JAWA Perak
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.65 - 1.74 Lakh *
JAWA 300
JAWA 300
₹ 1.74 - 1.83 Lakh *
x
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra Introduces Special Buying Offers For Covid-19 Warriors
Mahindra Introduces Special Buying Offers For Covid-19 Warriors
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities