Car Sales July 2020: Renault Registers Growth Of 75.5%

In these challenging times, car manufacturers are certainly trying their best to get on track and with all the sales numbers coming out today, we see that there's a strong demand for cars and a big improvement over the past few months. Renault India too today announced that it has registered a growth of 75.5 per cent in the month of July this year. This growth is compared to July 2019.

Renault sold 6,422 units, in the month of July compared to 3660 units in the same month last year.

The company said that it sold 6,422 units, in the month of July compared to 3660 units in the same month last year. The company had already said that the Triber has received a strong demand in the country and the launch of the Triber AMT has added to the encouraging response. The new variants of the Kwid too will help in boosting the sales numbers. In fact, it was in July that the company announced that the Kwid had surpassed the 3.5 lakh sales milestone which shows how popular it is.

The Triber too is an innovation in the subcompact segment and the company has already sold more than 20,000 units in the country so far. Renault India will soon launch the 1.3-litre turbo petrol version of the Renault Duster this month and that too will be an encouraging sign for the country in India.

