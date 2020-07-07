In a bid to attract customers, Renault India is offering lucrative discounts and special benefits on its entire product range this month. The French carmaker has announced special discounts on the BS6 compliant models of Duster, Triber & the Kwid. The Captur was recently removed from the official website, limiting Renault's product portfolio to just three models. Renault Duster attracts the biggest discount which comprises of cash discount, a loyalty bonus and an exchange benefit. Apart from these benefits, the carmaker is also providing corporate discounts and special offers for rural customers. These deals offered on the Duster, Triber and Kwid are applicable on select variants only.

The Renault Duster is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 70,000

The carmaker is offering cumulative discounts of up to ₹ 70,000 on the BS6-compliant Duster. The buyers can avail a cash benefit of ₹ 25,000, which is limited to the RXS variant only. Besides, there is also an exchange benefit and a loyalty bonus of ₹ 25,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively that one can avail while purchasing the new Duster. The company is also offering corporate discount of up to ₹ 20,000 or special offers for rural customers.

Renault Triber is up for sale with lucrative offers of up to ₹ 30,000

Buyers looking to purchase to the Renault Triber can avail total benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 inclusive of an exchange benefit of ₹ 20,000 and a loyalty benefit of ₹ 20,000. This offer is limited to manual variants only. The company is not offering any cash discount on the car. For AMT variant, only loyalty bonus is applicable, which is ₹ 10,000. The carmaker is also providing a corporate discount of up to ₹ 7,000 for approved list of corporates and PSUs only. Moreover, the rural offer of ₹ 4 000 is applicable for farmers, Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat members only. Special ROI and EMI schemes are also applicable on the Triber.

Renault is also offering special EMI offers and low rate of interest on Renault cars

Renault's entry-level car is also all up for sale with exciting offers of up to ₹ 35,000. The interested customers can avail a cash discount of ₹ 10,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000. The company is also offering a loyalty bonus of ₹ 10,000 which is applicable for STD and RXE 0.8-litre variants only. Additionally, a corporate discount of up to ₹ 7,000 is available for Renault approved list of corporate companies and PSUs. These benefits and offers will vary from variant to variant across different cities of the country.

