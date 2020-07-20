Groupe Renault’s Worldwide Sales Fall By 34.9% In The First Half Of 2020

Given that the Covid-19 pandemic has washed away all plans for most carmakers, things are no different for Renault. Groupe Renault suspended sales and industrial activities in most countries from mid-March and saw its sales fall 34.9 per cent to 1,256,658 units in the first half, in a market down 28.3 per cent. The Group's sales volume decline was mainly due to its high exposure to countries that have undergone a strict lockdown.

As soon as the recovery began, Renault mobilised its plants and sales network to cater to the demand from the various markets. Denis le Vot, member of the Executive Committee, Senior Vice President Sales and Regions of Groupe Renault said, “We are starting the second half of the year with a very high level of orders, a satisfactory level of inventory, a rising price positioning across the entire range, and a new E-TECH Hybrid offer that is unique in its segment and already very well received.”

The Renault Zoe was the best selling electric car in Europe

Electric cars like the Renault Zoe brought in good sales volume for Renault in Europe. The sales volumes for electric cars of Renault brand worldwide rose by 38 per cent, with more than 42,000 vehicles sold in the first half. In Europe, Zoe is the best-selling car with a sales growth close to 50 per cent to 37,540 units.

While EVs brought in some cheer, the rest of the markets were gloomy in terms of performance. The sales of the Group amounted to 623,854 vehicles, down 41.8 per cent in Europe in the first half of 2020. In June though, Group sales in Europe picked up with Renault and Dacia achieving respectively 10.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent market share.

Renault is all set to launch a subcompact SUV in India by Diwali

In India the Group sales fell 28.7 per cent in a market that was down 49.4%. Renault reached a market share of 2.8 per cent up by 0.8 per cent. Nearly 13,000 Tribers were sold in the first six months. In the second half, the Renault range (Kwid, Duster, Triber) will be expanded with the arrival of a brand-new SUV and we know that it is the subcompact SUV that will grace our shores. While there is still no word from the company, when the car will be launched in the country but we expect it to happen just ahead of Diwali.



