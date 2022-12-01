  • Home
Car Sales November 2022: Mahindra Registers 56 Per Cent Sales Growth

Mahindra sold 30,238 utility vehicles in November this year as compared to 19,384 units sold in the same month last year, recording a growth of 56 per cent.
Highlights
  • Mahindra recorded a growth of 56 per cent in PV sales.
  • It's UV sales went up by 56 per cent as well.
  • It's March 2022 - November 2022 sales went up by 74 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a growth of 56 Per Cent in its passenger vehicle business selling 30,392 units as compared to 19,458 units sold in the same month a year ago. The company sold 30,238 utility vehicles in November this year as compared to 19,384 units sold in the same month last year, recording a growth of 56 per cent. In the same month, it sold 154 units of passenger cars as compared to 74 units sold in the same month a year ago, which is an uptick of 108 per cent.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., "Our sales volume continued to grow in November powered by robust demand across our portfolio. We sold 30,238 SUVs in November, registering a growth of 56 per cent. We have also registered a strong growth of 31 per cent in our Commercial Vehicles. The supply chain situation continues to be dynamic due to continuing international disruptions. We are keeping a close watch and are taking appropriate steps."

As far as YTD sales are concerned, Mahindra registered a 74 per cent growth in the March 2022 - December 2022 period selling 2,32,413 units as compared to 1,32,943 units a year ago. SUV sales went up by 75 per cent selling 2,29,516 units as compared to 1,31,434 units sold in the same period a year ago, while passenger car sales went up by 26 per cent selling 1,897 units as compared to 1,509 units sold a year ago.

