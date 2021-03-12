carandbike Awards 2021: Entry Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year

It's sibling rivalry in the entry-level adventure motorcycle category at the 2021 carandbike awards. The KTM 390 Adventure and the KTM 250 Adventure arrived in the market in a span of a few months in 2020, and both models are targeted at budding riders who want to explore open roads and conquer the occasional trail. The bikes are locally manufctured in India and exported globally, which further adds to the desirability quotient, along with the attractive pricing.

KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM 390 Adventure is a well-packaged tourer that can take on the rough trails as well

The KTM 390 Adventure is based on the extremely popular 390 Duke but is a more practical package with the long-travel suspension, more cushioning on the seats, traction control, relaxed riding posture and LED lighting. At the same time, it carries over the good bits from the KTM 390 Duke that include the lovely 373 cc single-cylinder engine with 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The adventure motorcycle arrived in the market after a long wait, and while it may not be the out-and-out ADV that purists were hoping it to be, the 390 ADV turns out to be a more balanced package that is easier to live with on a day-to-day basis. At a price of ₹ 3.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it still remains a lucrative choice as an all-rounder performance motorcycle.

KTM 250 Adventure

The KTM 250 Adventure brilliantly works for those looking to dip their feet in the world of exploration without too much fuss

With the KTM 250 Adventure, the Austrian bike maker downsized the idea of an entry-level adventure tourer for more accessibility to newer riders. Unlike the KTM 390 Adventure that requires a certain degree of discipline to handle all that power, the 250 Adventure emerges as a more tractable package that pleases everyone. The 248 cc single-cylinder motor is smooth with 29.5 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque on offer, while the bike borrows several cycle parts from the larger 390 Adventure. The 250 Adventure is attractively priced too at ₹ 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which positions it slightly above bare-bones Royal Enfield Himalayan, and competitively against the BMW G 310 GS. The substantial price difference over the 390 Adventure also helps the 250 ADV remain accessible for those looking to dip their toes in the world of adventure.

