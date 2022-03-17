carandbike Awards 2022: Premium Compact Car of the Year - Citroen C5 Aircross

  • Home
Citroen's debut SUV for India claims the award ahead of new Mercedes A-class and the second-gen Mercedes GLA.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
17-Mar-22 09:43 PM IST
The Citroen C5 Aircross has walked away with the 2022 carandbike Premium Compact Car of the year award. The competition for the award was strong too with two entries from Mercedes-Benz, the new A-class and the second-gen GLA.

Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross Review

Launched in April last year, the C5 Aircross is Citroen's first model for the Indian market with a second, the new C3, expected to arrive this year. Quirky styling aside, the Citroen C5 Aircross stands out for its focus on comfort - from the well bolstered seats to the ride quality that could be described as one of the best in its segment.

The styling on the C5 Aircross looks radical when compared to its rivals - Jeep Compass (Left) and Hyundai Tuscon (Right)

Also Read: Citroen C5 Aircross vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Tucson Comparison Review

Power comes from a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine good for 174bhp and 400Nm of torque with our review telling us that the unit is at its best when the C5 is driven along in a unhurried manner. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The C5 Aircross is available in two variants - Feel and the fully-loaded Shine with prices ranging between Rs. 32.68 lakh and Rs. 34.24 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

