car&bike Superstore Launched In Gurugram

Expanding its presence further across the country, car&bike.com, one of the largest auto content and commerce portals in India, launched Gurgaon's largest used car Superstore, located at Trillium Mall, near HUDA City Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana. The newest car&bike Superstore will cater to the ever-increasing demand in Tier 1 markets as well as the Delhi-NCR region consumers with 100+Mahindra FirstChoice certified pre-owned cars from multiple brands.

Also Read: India's Largest carandbike Superstore Launched In Kurukshetra

The car&bike Superstore in Gurgaon can hold up to 104 cars at a time with the option to expand this total to 200+ if required. All the cars undergo a 140-point inspection process and are not more than 10 years old. The pre-owned range starts from Rs. 4 lakh, going up to Rs. 18 lakh, and comprises hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs. The dealer principal tells us that the demand for SUVs is higher in the region with about 60 per cent of inquiries coming for the same.

The Gurugram car&bike Superstore aims to retail about 65-75 cars every month. The facility also offers in-house financing and pre-approved loans. All cars come with a warranty of one year. Additionally, consumers can initiate the buying process on car&bike.com and reserve the car online. carandbike also offers exclusive online-only benefits such as a two-year Mahindra First Choice warranty on all certified cars, a free home test drive for customers, a seven-day return option, guaranteed to buy back anytime during the tenure of ownership and free RC transfer. A customer can reserve the car exclusively for 48 hours from the store or from the website at any given point in time.

About 50 such car&bike Superstores are planned across India by the end of FY2023.