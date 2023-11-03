Login

Buying Used Motorcycles? Top 7 Things To Keep In Mind

Here's a checklist on how to inspect a used two-wheeler before making a purchase decision.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

03-Nov-23 06:20 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Here's our 7-point checklist for buying used motorcycles
  • Make sure you check and test ride the motorcycle thoroughly
  • Few two-wheeler OEMs have a pre-owned bike program as well

Purchasing a used two-wheeler, especially used, brings in several variables that need to be addressed. Why do you plan to buy one? How long do you plan to keep it? What's the purpose of your purchase? How do you go about choosing the right used motorcycle for yourself. We list down seven checkpoints which will make it easy for you to buy a used motorcycle.

Purpose

What will the motorcycle be primarily used for? Will it be used for daily commutes or long highway rides? Or mostly for weekend rides and mild off-roading? You should be clear in your head as to what the motorcycle will be used for, well, for most part. That will help you shortlist the number of motorcycles before your purchase process actually begins. 

Budget

One your purpose is clear you need to have a ballpark budget for your motorcycle. The advantage of buying a used motorcycle is that you can get a model from a segment above, with the same money that you had, rather than going for a bike from the intended segment. For example, if you have a budget of Rs. 2 lakh for a used motorcycle, instead of going for 250-300 cc bike, you could maybe look at going for a 400 cc model. 

Shortlisting

Now that your purpose and your budget is in place, it is time to make a shortlist. We suggest you having 2-3 models in your shortlist. Few motorcycle manufacturers like Ducati and Triumph also have their pre-owned motorcycle program, so you can reach out to them as well. Scout the internet thoroughly and read descriptions properly. Apart from the odometer reading and validity of the insurance, many sellers will also include details like the modifications made to the motorcycle, tyre conditions and sometimes even the reason why they are selling. Know as much about the vehicle as you can, because it will tell you what things to look for when you test ride the bike and also help you negotiate better.

Checking 

Once you have shortlisted your options, call the seller and get all the details that you can get over the phone. Ask them about the paperwork, how long they've had the motorcycle, the reason for selling the bike, are there any issues with the bike that you need to know about. If there is something that you don't like, you'll end up saving an otherwise wasted trip. If you finally decide to do a physical check then call the owner and request them not run the motorcycle for at least for a few hours before you go and check it. This way you can do a cold start and find out if the bike has any starting troubles. 

Test Ride

Take a proper, long test ride of the motorcycle, at least 5-10 kilometres. A quick round around the block will not be enough to know about the engine performance of the bike. Also check for other small things like the headlights, indicators, horn, tyre condition, brakes, chain & sprocket along with other wear and tear elements. If possible, take a trusted mechanic along with you so he can do a quick check on the bike as well. 

d1sicfhs

Documentation

Always check the paperwork – RC, insurance, PUC, RTO forms, 28, 29 & 30 and the original sales receipt. Crosscheck whether the vehicle identification number (VIN) matches the registration papers and check the engine number too. If you have the bike's existing insurance number, you can also crosscheck if there have been any previous claims that the owner did not tell you about. Also, if the motorcycle has had previous owners make sure the current owner has the no-objection certificate (NOC) and ownership transfer papers in order. 

bajaj pulsar ns160 first ride

Payment

Once you are satisfied that everything is in order, make the payment and then it is time to enjoy riding your newly acquired motorcycle. Make sure you have proper motorcycling gear before you hop on and start riding. 

  Related Articles

First Of Tata’s ‘Avinya’ EVs Set For End-2025 Launch; JLR Platform To Unlock 150 kW+ DC Fast-Charging
First Of Tata’s ‘Avinya’ EVs Set For End-2025 Launch; JLR Platform To Unlock 150 kW+ DC Fast-Charging
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-13216 second ago

Tata Motors is set to move into a new segment altogether with its ‘Avinya’ range of electric vehicles, which will utilise Jaguar Land Rover’s Electrified Modular Architecture.

2023 Audi TT Roadster Marks The Final Edition Of the Iconic Model
2023 Audi TT Roadster Marks The Final Edition Of the Iconic Model
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4254 second ago

Only 50 units of the final edition will be available for the U.S. market

Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

28 minutes ago

The notice stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm will be fined Rs 20,000.

Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

40 minutes ago

This achievement comes as part of a significant order aimed at supplying, maintaining, and operating 100 electric buses in both Srinagar and Jammu, respectively.

Toyota Unveils All-New Crown Sedan in Japan
Toyota Unveils All-New Crown Sedan in Japan
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

42 minutes ago

The 2024 Crown Sedan, in its 16th generation now, debuts with a newly developed 2.5-litre hybrid system

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Just days after Ducati showcased its first production single-cylinder engine, the company now revealed the first motorcycle that will make use of the Superquadro Mono, the Hypermotard 698.

New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.

Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Other contributors, like drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, jumping red lights, and using mobile phones together, accounted for about 9 per cent of accidents and 9.7 per cent of fatalities.

2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India

Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EVs To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Royal Enfield ‘Reown’ Used Bikes Programme In The Offing; Name Trademarked
Royal Enfield ‘Reown’ Used Bikes Programme In The Offing; Name Trademarked
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Royal Enfield appears to be set to follow premium brands such as Ducati and Triumph Motorcycles with its own pre-owned motorcycles arm.

car&bike Superstore Launched In Gurugram
car&bike Superstore Launched In Gurugram
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 months ago

The new car&bike Superstore is located at Trillium Mall, near HUDA City Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana.

Buying A Used Jawa Perak: Pros And Cons
Buying A Used Jawa Perak: Pros And Cons
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Jawa Perak is the most affordable bobber-styled motorcycle on sale in the country and no doubt it is a great looking machine, but what about the pros and cons of buying a used model. We list out all the things you need to keep in mind while buying a used model of the Jawa Perak.

Insurance For Used Two-Wheelers: All You Need To Know
Insurance For Used Two-Wheelers: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

We tell you all about used two-wheeler insurance

Buying A Used KTM 390 Adventure? We List Out The Pros And Cons
Buying A Used KTM 390 Adventure? We List Out The Pros And Cons
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The KTM 390 Adventure was launched in January 2020 and there are quite a few used models available in the market. Here's a list of pros and cons of buying a used KTM 390 Adventure.

