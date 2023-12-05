Royal Enfield Announces ‘Reown, Company’s Pre-Owned Motorcycle Programme
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 5, 2023
Highlights
- Royal Enfield launches 'Reown', its used bikes programme
- Benefits offered for those buying and selling bikes through 'Reown'
- Used RE bikes to undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks
It was car&bike who broke the news on Royal Enfield working on a pre-owned motorcycle sales programme called ‘Reown’ a few months ago and now the company has announced that the Reown programme is live it enables existing and prospective customers to buy or sell their Royal Enfield motorcycles and exchange their motorcycles and upgrade to a new RE bike. The ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycles business initiative will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, to begin with.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks ‘Reown’, A Used Motorcycle Sales Initiative
Commenting about the launch of RE-OWN, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said, “We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles. With our wide retail network, and an even wider ecosystem of Enfield collectors and workshops, we have the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and to guarantee and assurance by the brand. We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling.”
Also Read: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Highlights
All used motorcycles listed on Royal Enfield Reown will undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks and if required, will be repaired at authorised RE service centres, using genuine motorcycle parts. Customers will get warranty and two free services. Those who are selling their RE motorcycles, the company will offer them loyalty benefits which include Rs. 5,000 worth of genuine accessories, that can be availed on their next RE motorcycle purchase.
For its Reown programme, Royal Enfield has formed strategic alliances with finance partners such as HDFC & IDFC to offer various finance options for customers.
