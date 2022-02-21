Cars Driven By Tony Stark in MCU Movies

The dazzling array of Tony Stark's cars in Marvel films is praiseworthy. His exclusive collection of exotic wheels is a dream for every car enthusiast out there. Tony Stark in MCU movies drives the luxurious vehicles are dreamy! Are you eager to know about all the cars your favourite superhero has driven in MCU movies? Get on board with us as we round up Tony Stark's car collection in this article!

Iron Man 1 Tony Stark Cars

Stark destroyed quite a few of the cars in his garage while testing the Iron man suit. In the first Iron Man film, you can see Stark's garage featuring a Tesla Roadster, Saleen S7, 1932 Ford Flathead Roadster, and the Shelby Cobra. There was also Audi R8, which appears several times across the MCU movies.

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

Iron Man 2

The Iron Man 2 sequel witnessed the comeback of the 1932 Ford Flathead Roadster. The makers also introduced the classy Audi R8 Spyder along with the Ford. Audi R8 became an instant hit when it was featured in the film. According to sources, R8 Spyder can churn out a crazy 525 horsepower!

Avengers Tony Stark Cars

You must've noticed Banner and Stark drive away at the end of the film as Thor and Loki go back. Do you remember Stark's car for this scene? Well, it was an Acura NSX. This dashing car was well-suited for the elegant character of Iron Man.

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

Iron Man 3

It seems like Iron Man hadn't quite got over his obsession for Audi cars. Even in Iron man 3 -Age of Ultron, Tony Stark clearly had an Audi in his arsenal of cars. In Iron Man 3, the Audi R8 e-Tron takes centre stage along with Bugatti Veyron SS. Both these exotic cars were a treat for the eyes of petrolheads!

Captain America: Civil War

In Captain America: Civil War, fans witnessed a clash between Captain America and Iron Man in methods and values. During this film, we spotted the Audi R8 once again. Despite R8 featuring in most Iron Man movies, we can't get enough of it!

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

Spider-Man: Homecoming

And once again, Audi R8 makes a dashing appearance in Spider-Man Homecoming! We think it is safe to assume that Tony Stark is incomplete without this beloved Audi R8 Spyder. Even for the premiere of Homecoming, John Favreau and Downer Jr. arrived in an R8.

Avengers: Endgame

The MCU movies are a delight for action and superhero fans and car lovers. Even though car enthusiasts had much more to focus on the Avengers: Endgame, it was hard to get our eyes off the Audi e-Tron GT concept car.

1932 Ford Flathead Roadster

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

Tony Stark has indeed piloted some classy wheels throughout the MCU movies. By the way, which one was your favourite?