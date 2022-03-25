Cars Featured Multiple Times In Movie Franchises

There is no denying that films and the world of cinema have expressed explicit love for vehicles and automobiles. However, franchise movies seem to maintain loyalty when it comes to cars. In other words, specific vehicles become an indispensable part of movie franchises.

For example, the Audi R8 Spyder appeared several times in MCU films. This article picks five cars that have become franchise favourites. So, without further ado, let's get to the matter!

Aston Martin DB5 – James Bond

Let's face it; the James Bond franchise won't be the same without the Aston Martin DB5. The franchise's excessive use of the Aston Martin DB5 led the car model to gain the moniker of the "Bond car." It was as if the bold characteristics of the DB5 perfectly synced with Bond's role. Moreover, with the classic upgrades to this car, the audience was thrilled to spot it across the film franchise.

Audi R8 Spyder – Iron Man and MCU

Next on our list is the Audi R8 Spyder. For many of us, Iron Man is the first thing in our mind to pop up when we come across this car model. All MCU fans know Robert Downey Jr.'s love for Audi R8 Spyder. Even though the franchise uses several edgy models, the R8 makes an appearance in several films. Plus, the car also made a cameo appearance in Spiderman: Homecoming.

DeLorean - Back to the Future Trilogy

There is no other car like the DeLorean time machine. Such a fantastic time travelling device sure deserves plenty of screen time! This wacky car model wowed viewers across all the three movies in the Back to The Future series. You can spot several unique features like the wormhole emitter, digital speedometer, keypad, alarm clock, flying circuits, vacuum tube circuit, boiler temperature gauge, and time circuit lever.

Volkswagen Beetle – Herbie Movies

Herbie is a franchise by Disney, and one of the most lovely things about the film is its Volkswagen Beetle. If you haven't watched the movie, you might be unaware that the Beetle is one of the main characters. Herbie, a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle, can drive itself and has a mind of its own. You will love the red, white, and blue paintjob on the Beetle in both films, Herbie and Herbie Reloaded.

Pontiac Trans AM – Smokey and the Bandit Trilogy

We couldn't agree more that the Pontiac Trans Am is the perfect car to channel your inner bandit. The vehicle features a classy black and gold colour. Yes, there are matching gold wheels too! It isn't any surprise that the sales for Pontiac Trans AM skyrocketed after casting it in this franchise!

These five movies indeed would not have been the same without these cars. What do you think?