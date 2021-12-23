Cars We Loved In The Iron Man Trilogy

The makers of the Iron Man trilogy made sure that they cast dope cars that matched the sarcastic and wealthy character of Tony Stark. What is worth noting is that Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark, is equally fond of lavish and exotic wheels.

The film clarifies that the dramatic Iron Man grabs eyeballs for his splendid car collection right from the first sequel. To feed the automotive and Iron Man fanatic in you, we've summed up some of the best cars that appeared in the Iron Man trilogy.

1965 Chevrolet Corvette

It is hard to ignore the 1956 Chevrolet Corvette in the movie. Tony Stark has a refined taste for supercars, but his arsenal of cars is a feast for all age groups. The 1965 Chevrolet is a gorgeous vintage model. In the Iron Man trilogy, the film uses a fibreglass one.

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302

The 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Iron Man makes it pretty evident that Tony Stark loves to go vintage. You might not know, but Robert Downey Jr's 1970 Ford is custom-made. SpeedKore personalised it for Robert, and this vintage beauty stood out to be the best-in-show in the SEMA show 2017. This vehicle is a living proof that modifying vintage cars is not always a wrong choice!

2009 Audi R8

Now, the 2009 Audi R8 is a sight for sore eyes. And it appeared in the first Iron Man film. After the shooting of this film, can you guess where the car found its final destination? Yes! In Downey Jr's garage. What's more, the Hollywood star still holds possession of the car!

Photo Credit: en.wikipedia.org

Acura NSX Concept

If you have been trying to find this car ever since you spotted it in the movie, we have some news for you. Well, the Acura NSK was exclusively designed for Iron Man 3. You won't find this car elsewhere. Not so surprisingly, the vehicle straight went to Robert Downey Jr's garage after the shoot!

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

Red Audi R8 Convertible

It seems like the Iron Man trilogy spent a chunk of their budget on Audi cars. Apart from its stunning red flashy aesthetics, the license plate reads Stark 16'. This super noisy convertible was a show-stealer.

Ferrari California T

The Ferrari California T makes Robert Downey Jr pretty much an Iron Man in real life! The paparazzi have often spotted the superhero driving this exotic beauty around town. Besides, his car collection is complete with a Ferrari in the lineup. This supercar harbours a 3.8-litre V8 engine. We would leave you to imagine its torque and power!

Photo Credit: wallpapercave.com

We are sure that you find Tony Stark's convoy of luxurious vehicles as impressive as him. Which of these fantastic cars from the Iron Man trilogy is your favourite?