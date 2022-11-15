Celebi India Adds Electric Buses To Tarmac Coach Fleet At Delhi Airport

Ground handling firm Celebi India has announced that it is pressing electric buses into service for passenger movement on the tarmac at Delhi airport. The firm has procured 12 air-conditioned electric buses from JBM which will be used to ferry passengers between the terminal and the aircrafts.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Murali Ramachandran, CEO, Celebi India, said, “We are a responsible organisation with a strong focus to build sustainability as the main pillar of our operation. We welcome the government’s decision of reducing carbon emission in the aviation sector. Under this vision of sustainable aviation, we have already implemented solutions like Taxi bots and Bridge-mounted equipment in the past. Now with the addition of 12 Made in India 100% Electric Air-Conditioned Tarmac Coaches, we are committing our support through accelerated efficiency measures, energy transition, and innovation across the aviation sector and in sync with the government across the country.”

The buses offer up to 200 km of range on a full charge with the on-board lithium-ion battery pack supporting fast charging. The buses also offer built-in ramps for wheelchair access and come with CCTV monitoring.

Celebi has previously inducted electric tugs into its ground fleet as well as Taxi bots at Delhi airport to help reduce the consumption of fuels by ground vehicles as well as aircrafts. The company says that its Taxi Bots help reduce fuel consumption by 85 per cent by towing narrow-body jets from the gate up to the runway without the need to start the engines.