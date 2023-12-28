Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 28, 2023
- It's part of an agreement between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions and BMTC
- Tata will supply, operate, and maintain 921 electric buses in Bengaluru
- So far, Tata Motors has supplied over 1,500 electric buses across multiple cities in India
Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced delivering 100 units of its all-electric Starbus EVs to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The order is part of an agreement signed between Tata Motors’ fully-owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions and BMTC in December 2022. Under the agreement, the former was to supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years. While the pilot bus was flagged off earlier this year in July, this is the first major consignment for the deal.
Also Read: Tata Motors’ Subsidiary Signs Agreement To Supply And Operate 921 Electric Buses In Bengaluru
Commenting on the announcement, G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, BMTC, said "We are delighted to induct Tata Motors’ state-of-the-art buses after successful completion of prototype trials of Tata’s electric buses within the city. The remarkable performance of these electric buses aligns perfectly with BMTC’s commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and improving the quality of life for our citizens. These buses will not only contribute towards eco-friendly transportation but will also offer noise-free and comfortable mass mobility in the city.”
These electric buses are developed on Tata’s next-gen architecture and are powered by advanced battery systems. Designed for inter-city commute, the Starbus EV offers features like ease of boarding, comfortable seating and driver-friendly operations. It is also equipped with electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, an Intelligent Transport System, panic button among other features.
Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said “We are elated to witness our top-of-the-line Starbus EVs inducted in BMTC’s fleet. Our offering to the citizens of Bengaluru is a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge, eco-friendly offerings. We are confident that our buses will further strengthen BMTC’s fleet and make public transportation safe, comfortable, tech-driven and energy-efficient. These buses have been developed and manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities and have been rigorously tested and validated across varied conditions.”
Also Read: Tata Motors and BMTC Flags Off Prototype Smart E-Bus In Bengaluru
The Tata Starbus EV has been widely used for the company’s State Transmission Utility or STU deals. In fact, so far, Tata Motors has supplied over 1,500 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 10 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95 per cent.
