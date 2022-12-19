Tata Motors’ Subsidiary Signs Agreement To Supply And Operate 921 Electric Buses In Bengaluru

Tata Motors’ fully owned subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., has signed a definitive agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to operate electric buses in the city. As part of the agreement, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period 12 years. It was back in August 2022 when Tata Motors had announced winning an order of 921 electric buses from BMTC under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL).

Commenting on the announcement, Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited said, “It is a momentous occasion for us as we sign the first definitive agreement under the larger CESL tender and are delighted to have partnered with BMTC in their effort to modernise and electrify the public transportation in the city of Bengaluru. We, at Tata Motors, continuously endeavour to develop smart, green and energy efficient mass mobility solutions. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Bengaluru.”

Tata Motors will deploy the Starbus Electric for this project. The electric 12-metre sub was indigenously developed by the company for the Indian market, and the company has already deployed the electric bus across different regions in India. In fact, till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India.

At the same time, G Sathyavathi, IAS, Managing Director, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement with TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd. for operating 921 electric buses in Bengaluru. We are confident that the induction of the zero-emission, eco-friendly buses will benefit all stakeholders and help in curbing air pollution. Tata Motors’ vast experience in the electric mobility domain will certainly assist in providing uninterrupted, safe and comfortable commute in the city.”

Tata Motors’ research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative mobility solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology.