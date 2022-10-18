Tata Motors To Provide 200 Electric Buses To Jammu & Kashmir

Tata Motors won the tender of 200 electric buses floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, for Jammu and Srinagar. The company entered into a strategic collaboration for the deployment of the electric buses in twin capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir. The collaboration is a part of an initiative of Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir. The state government is trying to establish an environmentally, socially and financially sustainable network of public transport for Jammu and Srinagar.

Commenting on the announcement, Arun Mehta, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir, said, "With a major paradigm shift towards clean public transport, the citizens of Jammu and Srinagar need a green mobility solution. We are happy to reinstate our association with Tata Motors for our public transportation needs. These electric buses will not only be a medium to commute, but will also be an enabler towards creating an eco-friendly Jammu & Kashmir."

Speaking at the occasion, Asim Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited said, "Sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, and we are delighted that Tata Motors has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in Jammu & Kashmir. Our state-of-the-art electric buses are equipped with modern features that define safe and comfortable travel. We are happy to support the Government of Jammu & Kashmir's vision of providing eco-friendly transport solutions."

According to the agreement, 150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Tata Starbus electric buses will be supplied to the government of Jammu & Kashmir's, as part of its initiative for environmentally friendly public transportation. Tata Motors will also supply, operate and maintain Tata Starbus electric buses for a period of 12 years. Tata Motors had supplied 40 electric buses in Jammu & Kashmir in 2019 as well and its 715 electric buses are running across India.

Since 2019, Tata Motors' 40 electric buses have been plying in Jammu & Kashmir along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have collectively clocked more than 40 million kilometres. The company has already received orders for 1,500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), 1,180 electric buses from West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) and 921 electric buses from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).