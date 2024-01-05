Tata Motors Delivers A Fleet of 100 Electric Buses To Assam State Transport Corporation

Tata Motors has delivered a fleet of 100 electric buses to the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). These buses were facilitated by the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The company said that these electric buses will aid in intra-city commuting in Guwahati and also help reduce the carbon footprint of the corporation.

These zero-emission buses are indigenously built on a next-gen architecture, equipped with the latest features and are powered by advanced battery systems. The buses are equipped with safety features such as electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, Intelligent Transport System (ITS), and panic buttons. The emphasis on ease of boarding, comfortable seating, and driver-friendly operations ensures a superior commuting experience, all while maintaining zero emissions.

To date, Tata Motors has supplied over 1,500 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 10 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95 per cent.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President & Business Head – CV Passengers, Tata Motors, said, “Making public transport more effective and efficient is our mission and we are thankful to the Assam State Government and the ASTC for giving us the opportunity to supply a modern fleet of electric buses. Built with cutting-edge technology and rigorously tested under varied conditions, these buses are eco-friendly and will make public transportation safe, comfortable, tech driven and more efficient. We are elated to have our Tata Ultra electric buses inducted and operational to serve the residents of Guwahati.”

Recently, Tata Motors has bolstered Bengaluru's electric public transport by introducing Starbus EVs to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). This marks a crucial step in a larger agreement between TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd., a Tata Motors subsidiary, and BMTC, which involves the delivery, operation, and maintenance of 921 12-meter low-floor electric buses over a 12-year period.



Written by: - Ronit Agarwal