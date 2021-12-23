Certified Used Compact SUVs That You Can Take Home Today

The demand for SUVs is growing not only in India but worldwide. They offer massive space that can easily accommodate your family. What's more, they are apt for most terrains and handle harsh road conditions pretty well. With so many features and advantages, you might be willing to invest in an SUV.

But, there's no hiding that SUV cars typically run costlier. Worry not! If SUVs are beyond your budget, you can always consider a used variant. This article enlists five amazing used compact SUVs that offer value for money.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LDI

Photo Credit: www.carandbike.com

Price: Rs. 7.25 lakh

Manufacture Year: 2018 April

No. of Owners: 1

Kms Driven: 49,000km

Fuel Type: Diesel

Transmission: Manual

Type of Insurance: Expired

City: New Delhi

RC Status: NA

The used Vitara Brezza offers an all-capable engine that packs 1248cc. You can expect a decent mileage of 24.30km/l and a max torque of 200Nm. The steering system is in excellent condition. It includes electronic brakeforce distribution for best safety and security practices.

2018 Renault Duster Petrol RxS CVT Petrol

Photo Credit: www.carandbike.com

Price: Rs. 7.95 lakh

Manufacture Year: 2018 March

No. of Owners: 1

Kms Driven: 70,000kms

Fuel Type: Petrol

Transmission: Automatic

Type of Insurance: Expired

City: New Delhi

RC Status: NA

The Renault Duster is notorious for its 1498cc powerful engine. The mileage is decent at 14.99 km/l. Feature-rich interiors and rugged exterior tackle poor road conditions well. It is equipped with a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that offers 156PS of maximum power.

2019 Mahindra XUV300 W8 Diesel BS IV

Photo Credit: www.carandbike.com

Price: Rs. 10.25 lakh

Manufacture Year: 2019 April

No. of Owners: 1

Kms Driven: 27,600kms

Fuel Type: Diesel

Transmission: Manual

Type of Insurance: Expired

City: New Delhi

RC Status: NA

All top-notch features, including traction control, electronic brakeforce distribution, hill assist, and more, are a part of this car. The XUV300 boasts of a 1497cc engine.

2015 Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Trend BS IV

Photo Credit: www.carandbike.com

Price: Rs 6 lakh

Manufacture Year: 2015 February

No. of Owners: 1

Kms Driven: 55,209kms

Fuel Type: Diesel

Transmission: Manual

Type of Insurance: Expired

City: New Delhi

RC Status: NA

With an excellent mileage of 23km/L, the Ecosport is one of the best in its category. The all-powerful engine offers 99bhp of max power and 205Nm of max torque. It comes with a 1.5L TDCi diesel engine. The front brake type uses ventilated disc, whereas the rear brake type uses a drum.

2020 Jeep Compass Limited Plus 4x4 Diesel BS-IV

Photo Credit: www.carandbike.com

Price: Rs 24.75 lakh

Manufacture Year: 2020 January

No. of Owners: 1

Kms Driven: 14,350kms

Fuel Type: Diesel

Transmission: Manual

Type of Insurance: Expired

City: New Delhi

RC Status: NA

The Jeep Compass offers one of the most powerful engines with 1956cc. It has a 2.9L Multijet II Turbo diesel engine type. The disc braking system has better torque transmitting capacity. The electronic power steering suits most drivers.

These used compact SUVs will be a great addition to your arsenal of cars. So, which one are you planning to drive home?