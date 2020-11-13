F1: Charles Leclerc Not Expecting A Ferrari Revival In 2021 

The young Leclerc is one of the rising stars of F1 locked in a long term deal with the Italian team

Ferrari's F1 star driver Charles Leclerc has painted a morbid outlook for the famous Italian team which is going through arguably its worst season in the last two decades. Leclerc has been the ray of hope for Ferrari in 2020 with three podiums and strong performances throughout the season in an uncompetitive Ferrari while his 4-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel has gone off the boil in his last season at the team.

Leclerc believes with limited changes in the regulations, it will be hard for Ferrari to race for wins and challenge the dominance of the Mercedes.

Ferrari's new update package seemingly worked as Leclerc qualified in P4

I think it will be difficult to fight for the title next year," he told Sky Sports."I hope in the shortest period possible I can help the team reach our goals which is to fight for the championship again, but realistically, next year I don't think we'll be fighting for the title yet. I do believe we'll take a step forward, which is the most important thing," he added.



"We need to focus on ourselves, no miracles happen in Formula 1. Mercedes has had huge success in the past years and this year, and I'm sure that they will be very quick next year too. Now, it's our job to catch up," he notes highlighting that its rivals will not be standing still even if it makes progress.

After three years where the Scuderia were a threat to the Mercedes, 2020 marks a massive regression

Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto has said that the team will introduce an all-new power unit for the 2021 and 2022 seasons but the limitation of the aerodynamic development will limit the team's progress as it sits on a flawed concept which is further held back by a weak power unit.

It is likely Ferrari will be back on the podium in 2021, but wins will be unlikely - something almost everyone at Ferrari has been projecting in a bid to lower expectations for the next season.

