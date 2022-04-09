  • Home
  • News
  • Charles Leclerc Storms To Pole For Ferrari In F1's Return To Australia

Charles Leclerc Storms To Pole For Ferrari In F1's Return To Australia

Leclerc now has managed his second pole of the season as he seeks to extend his lead in the 2022 world championship
authorBy Sahil Gupta
09-Apr-22 01:26 PM IST
Charles Leclerc Storms To Pole For Ferrari In F1's Return To Australia banner
Highlights
  • Leclerc scored his 2nd pole of the season
  • His teamamte missed out as he just managed P9
  • Red Bulls Verstappen and Perez came P2 and P3

Ferrari continued its resurgence as Charles Leclerc stormed to pole position by almost 3 tenths from Max Verstappen's Red Bull in F1's return to Australia after a hiatus of 2 years. The remodeled Albert Park circuit paid home to a fascinating qualifying session that saw Red Bull's Sergio Perez come in P3. The biggest losers of the session were the Spaniards.  Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr who couldn't put together a decent lap on the final run after his first run in Q3 got hindered by a red flag thanks to the crash by Fernando Alonso who was set for a surprise pole in the Alpine. Sainz just managed P9 while Alonso capped up the top 10. 

Lando Norris managed P4 for McLaren as the Woking-based team showed signs of pace. 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton managed P5 was Mercedes and was followed by his teammate George Russell in P6. Daniel Ricciardo in his home race managed P7 for McLaren while Esteban Ocon was the lead Alpine in P8. 

t4drablo

The qualifying session was mostly dominated by the Ferrari of Leclerc

Gasly for AlphaTauri managed P11 ahead of Tsunoda in P13. The duo was split by Valtteri Bottas in P12 for Alfa Romeo whose teammate Guanyu Zhou managed P14. Mick Schumacher out qualified an out of sorts Kevin Magnussen for Haas as they came P15 and P17 respectively. Alex Albon was the lead Williams in P16 while Latifi crashed during the session as he attempted to overtake Lance Stroll's Aston Martin for better track position. 

Sebastian Vettel was the final car to qualify in P18 for Aston Martin which also only happened thanks to the red flag caused by the Latifi-Stroll crash as his team hadn't managed to fix his car after his practice 3 crash. 

Times

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.868
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.286s
3 Sergio Perez Red Bull+ 0.372s
4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.835s
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.957s
6 George Russell Mercedes +1.065s
7 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.164s
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.193s
9 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +1.540s
10 Fernando Alonso Alpine no time
11 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:19.226
12 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Racing 1:19.410
13 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:19.424
14 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Racing 1:20.155
15 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:20.465
16 Alex Albon Williams 1:20.135
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:20.254
18 Sebastian Vettel 1:21.149
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:21.372
20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

Related Articles
F1: Red Bull Found Guilty Of Breaching F1’s Cost Cap In 2021 Season
F1: Red Bull Found Guilty Of Breaching F1’s Cost Cap In 2021 Season
1 day ago
Max Verstappen Crowned 2022 Formula 1 World Champion After A Dominating Drive At Suzuka
Max Verstappen Crowned 2022 Formula 1 World Champion After A Dominating Drive At Suzuka
2 days ago
Here's How Verstappen Can Win The 2022 F1 World Championship At Suzuka
Here's How Verstappen Can Win The 2022 F1 World Championship At Suzuka
2 days ago
F1: Pierre Gasly To Join Alpine To Race Alongside Ocon In 2023
F1: Pierre Gasly To Join Alpine To Race Alongside Ocon In 2023
2 days ago

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Ferrari Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!