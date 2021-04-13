carandbike logo
Chevrolet Completes Takata Airbag Recall Process In India

Chevrolet says its after-sales team has completed the inspection and replacement for more than 12,000 Cruze vehicles impacted by the Takata Airbag recall. The recall process, which was announced on February 25, 2019, affected Cruze sedans which were built between 2009 and 2017.

Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The Chevrolet Cruze sedans affected by the recall were built between 2009 and 2017 expand View Photos
General Motors-owned Chevrolet brand might have exited India, but the company had said that it will continue to serve its existing customers by offering after-sales services and spare parts, at least for 10 years. To that effect, the company today announced that it has successfully completed the recall process for all cars that came fitted with Takata airbags in India. The recall process, which was announced on February 25, 2019, affected more than 12,000 Chevrolet Cruze sedans which were built between 2009 and 2017.

The affected models were fitted with faulty Takata airbag inflators which may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated, causing injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants. It's part of a major global recall which involves a lot of other car manufacturers like Toyota, Honda, and BMW among others. The company says its after-sales team have completed the inspection and replacement for all 12,000 Cruze sedans in India. Having said that, Chevrolet also says that it still wants to reaffirm if all customers with affected Cruze moddels have got their vehicles inspected.

chevrolet cruze

Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operations Chevrolet India, said, "While our After-sales teams at Chevrolet had contacted and completed the required inspections and replacement in over 12,000 vehicles affected by this recall over the past months, there are still a small number of customers who may not have had an opportunity to get their vehicles inspected."

The company has asked Chevrolet customers the GM Takata Airbag India website or the company's India website to verify if their vehicle is affected by this recall. If there is an open recall on the vehicle customers need to make a reservation and get their vehicle inspected at the earliest. The inspection and replacement will be done free of charge.

