Christian Meunier To Step Down As Jeep CEO From November 1

Stellantis has announced three senior managerial changes that will come into effect from November 1, 2023. These include the appointment of new Chief Operating Officers (COO) for Stellantis India and South America as well as a new global head for the Jeep brand.

Stellantis has announced that Antonio Filosa will take over as the CEO for Jeep from November 1. Filosa, currently serves as the COO for Stellantis South America, and will take over from Christian Meunier who will be taking a break to focus on personal interests. Filosa’s role meanwhile will be taken over by Emanuelle Capellano who is currently the North America CEO and Group Strategy and Corporate Development Director at Marcolin Group. Prior to that he served as the South America Chief Financial Officer for Stellantis from 2017 to 2021.

Focusing on the Indian market, Stellantis has announced that Ashwani Muppasani will take over as COO for India and Asia Pacific from the start of next month. Muppasani will replace the current COO Carl Smiley. Muppasani in his current role heads the China National Sales Company for Stellantis – a role he took on in July 2021. Smiley meanwhile will focus on his private life after leaving his role as COO for Stellantis India and Asia Pacific.

“The circumstances of life must make us accept the personal decisions of our colleagues, as they illustrate their human qualities, beyond their business acumen. I have every confidence that Emanuele and Ashwani, as newly appointed EVPs, as well as Antonio in his new Jeep Brand CEO role, will continue the paths traced by their predecessors and further drive Stellantis to win during this time of profound change in our sector,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.