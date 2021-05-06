Citroen Ami Cargo Electric Quadricyle Unveiled

Carmakers have gone beyond making just conventional models in the global market of late and have being quite innovative at that. Automakers in Europe are coming up with fancy quadricycles and while we have seen these as passenger cars, Citroen is now trying to introduce them in the commercial vehicle space as well. So here's the new Citroen Ami cargo which is an electric cargo vehicle. Well! We understand that its size is deceptive, but let's say the Ami is meant for small cargo deliveries in and around the city only.

The total load capacity stands at 400 litres when you consider the entire storage area inside the car.

The Citroen Ami is the commercial version of the mini Ami electric LCV. Essentially, it's a quadricycle and not a proper car, weighing less than 425 kg. It is powered by a 5.5-kWh lithium-ion pack supplying energy to an electric motor putting out 8 bhp. Now Ami is a cute little cargo meant to carry light stuff in and around a city. It is just 2.41 m long, 1.39 m wide, and 1.52 m tall, with a turning circle of just 7.2 meters. It has a maximum payload capacity of 140 kg and can hold up to 260 litres. The total load capacity stands at 400 litres when you consider the entire storage area inside the car.

The Citroen Ami Cargo is powered by a 5.5 kW lithium-ion battery pack delivering a range of 75 km.

The main difference between the regular Ami and the commercial vehicle is the absence of a passenger seat. So this cargo vehicle is a single-seater and in that area Citroen has installed a seven-part polypropylene module to carry a range of small items. In an attempt to further improve the My Ami Cargo's versatility, a two-way adjustable floor has been installed. It is also equipped with a modular shelf and a vertical partitioner between the driver and the cargo area. It takes three hours to fully charge the battery from a regular socket, and it delivers a range of 75 km which according to Citroen is ideal for daily use in most urban areas.

