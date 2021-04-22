Citroën Appoints AkzoNobel As Supplier For Its Collision Repair Network

The Citroen C5 Aircross is the company's first model to be launched in India

Citroën appoints AkzoNobel as a recommended supplier of vehicle re-finish products and services for their after-sales repair network in India. AkzoNobel meets the specifications of paintwork repair on Citroën cars in India. "At AkzoNobel, we are committed to sustainability, innovation and uncompromising performance. Besides supplying high-quality paints, our focus is to provide business development programs, value-added services and hands-on technical training that will help Citroën India collision repair network become more efficient and profitable," says Prasanth Chandrasekharan, Business Head of AkzoNobel's India Vehicle Refinish and Automotive business.

Also Read: Citroën C5 X Breaks Cover In Europe

(Products and services from AkzoNobel meet the specifications for after-sales service repairs in India)

"India has seen an increase in demand for green coatings as more auto repair shops seek to gain efficiency and environmental benefits. The partnership with Citroën India has given us the opportunity to introduce our high-performance coatings and share our colour and technical expertise with Citroën dealers and body-shops," adds Prasanth.

Also Read: Citroën C5 Aircross: All You Need To Know

(2021 Citroen C5 Aircross)

The C5 Aircross is Citroën's first product in the country, which will be sold through the brand's La Maison dealerships. Currently, Citroën has set up a total of 10 dealerships across India at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune. Introductory prices for the 2021 Citroën C5 Aircross start at ₹ 29.90 lakh for the Feel mono-tone variant. The Feel bi-tone variant costs ₹ 30.40 lakh while the Shine (Mono-tone or dual-tone) variants are priced at ₹ 31.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.