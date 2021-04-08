Citroën C5 Aircross SUV: All You Need To Know

The 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV comes in two variants- Feel and Shine

The much-awaited Citroen C5 Aircross has officially gone on sale in India. It's the French carmaker's first product in the country, which will be sold through the brand's La Maison dealerships in 10 different cities across the country. The mid-size SUV comes as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is locally assembled at the carmaker's facility in Tamil Nadu. We've already driven Citroen's first product in India, you check out our comprehensive review. We tell you everything about the newly launched 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross.

In terms of dimensions, the C5 Aircross measures 4500 mm in length, 2099 mm in width and 1710 mm in height while the wheelbase stands at 2730 mm. The SUV will be available in four body colours and three bi-tone roof options, which includes Pearl White, Cumulus Grey, Tijuca Blue, Perla Nera Black, Pearl White with black roof, Cumulus Grey with black roof and Tijuca Blue with black roof.

On the exterior front, the 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross gets a signature-style grille with a matte black finish and brand emblems finished in chrome enhancing the aesthetic appeal. It also features LED vision projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED side indicators, side body and wheel arch cladding, rugged rear bumper, integrated spoiler, rear fog lamps, LED high-mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED taillights.

The cabin feels well appointed and classy. The Citroen C5 Aircross is one of the fully-loaded SUVs in the segment The cabin of the C5 Aircross sports a Metropolitan Grey interior offered with a choice of two upholstery - Grey Grained Leather and Graphite Cloth with advanced comfort seats. The SUV gets 12.3 Inch TFT instrument display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mirror Screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, alloy foot pedals, six-speaker audio system.

As for features, the SUV comes loaded with features like dual-zone climate control, steering mounted audio & phone controls, steel front Citroen embossed sill scuff plates, push start-stop button, electric tailgate, electrically adjustable driver seat, cruise control with speed limiter, and more. Moreover, the onboard Air Quality System (AQS) is designed to detect environmental pollution. It automatically filters and purifies the air entering and circulating through the cabin.

It comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS). The SUV also gets Grip Control with 5 modes, park assist, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, ISOFIX mounts, electric parking brake, unique coffee break alert, fog lights with static cornering function, auto door unlock and more.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will be offered only with the 2.0-litre diesel engine in India

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes with a single powertrain option, which is the 2.0-litre diesel engine. It's tuned to develop 175 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 400 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels. The carmaker claims that the SUV can return a certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kmpl.

Prices for the 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross start at ₹ 29.90 lakh for the Feel mono-tone variant. The Feel bi-tone variant costs ₹ 30.40 lakh while the Shine (Mono-tone or Bi-tone) variants are priced at ₹ 31.90 lakh. (ex-showroom, Delhi). Do note, these prices of the SUV are introductory. As far as competition is concerned, the SUV competes against the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and the Volkswagen T-Roc.

