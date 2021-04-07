The Citroen C5 Aircross is sold via the brand's first 10 La Maison dealerships in different cities

Kick-starting its operations in India, Citroën has launched the new C5 Aircross SUV with prices starting at ₹ 29.90 lakh for the Feel monotone variant, ₹ 30.40 lakh for the Feel dual-tone variant, and ₹ 31.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-spec Shine variant. The new Citroën C5 Aircross comes to the country as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit and is locally assembled at the company's facility in Tamil Nadu. Pre-bookings for the C5 Aircross have been underway for a while now at a token of ₹ 50,000. We've already driven Citroën's newest offering, so make sure to check out our comprehensive review of the C5 Aircross.

The Citroën C5 Aircross looks quirky albeit with a likeable and rugged design theme

Citroën cars are known for their quirky styling and the C5 Aircross is no different. The model is big and bold yet different. The model comes with the signature Citroën grille with a matte black finish and brand emblems finished in chrome. The SUV also gets side body and wheel arch cladding along with Citroën's different colour packs. The rear profile boasts of the rugged bumper and the wraparound taillights that get the signature LED treatment.

On the Feel variant of the Citroën C5 Aircross, the French SUV gets the 18-inch Swirl two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, halogen headlamps, LED daytime running lights, 3D LED taillights, ORVM turn indicators, front fog lamps with cornering function, rear fog lamps and LED stop lamp. Meanwhile, the more premium Shine trim adds LED vision projector headlamps and a panoramic sunroof.

Cabin quality is top-notch and there's plenty on the feature front, on-par with most rivals

Inside, the Citroen C5 Aircross continues the split theme running across the dashboard with the dual AC vents. The cabin gets a Metropolitan Grey interior, with the choice of two upholstery options - Grey Grained Leather and Graphite Cloth with Advanced Comfort Seats. The standard feature list comprises a 12.3 Inch TFT instrument display, dual-zone climate control, alloy foot pedals, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mirror Screen featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's also a six-speaker audio system.

Other features on the SUV include an electrically adjustable driver's seat made out of special foam that aims to make the cabin extremely comfortable. The car also gets individually adjustable second-row seats with a reclining function for the same reason. One of the big highlights is Citroën's advanced comfort suspension with progressive hydraulic cushions that irons out most undulations from the road for a supple ride quality.

The C5 Aircross Review comes with snow and all-terrain terrain modes with Grip Control, while power comes from the 2.0-litre diesel

Power on the Citroën C5 Aircross comes from the 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with only an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent only to the front wheels, while there's no manual on offer. The SUV does come with different driving modes including snow and all-terrain options with Grip Control. The C5 Aircross promises a certified fuel efficiency figure of 18.6 kmpl.

On the safety front, the Citroën C5 Aircross comes equipped with six airbags, ESP, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS). The SUV also gets an electric parking brake, Front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, ISOFIX mounts, auto door unlock and more. The C5 Aircross competes in the midsize SUV segment and takes on the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Hyundai Tucson.

