2021 Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Deliveries Begin In India

Citroen India has commenced the deliveries of the 2021 C5 Aircross SUV in the country, from its La Maison phygital showrooms. The mid-size SUV is the brand's first offering in India which was introduced earlier this month. The SUV is available in two variants - Feel and Shine. Prices of the C5 Aircross begin at ₹ 29.90 lakh for Feel (mono-tone) variant, going up to ₹ 31.90 lakh for the Shine variant. It is locally assembled at the carmaker's facility in Thiruvallur, near Tamil Nadu.

Citroen C5 Aircross Deliveries

Commenting on start of deliveries, Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Citroen India, said, "The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV embodies all the elements of the Citroen Advanced Comfort program. This ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroen 360 degree comfort to enhance the overall customer experience. We are focused on improving the well-being of people by the seamless customer experience, human-centricity and how well we are integrated digitally through our La Maison Citroen phygital network. Through our disruptive products and services, we are challenging the status-quo and reinventing the car buying and distribution model in India. With over 1000 pre-bookings till date, the C5 Aircross is clearly one of the most anticipated SUVs in India and we are looking forward to our journey in India."

The French carmaker is offering the C5 Aircross SUV in four body colours and three bi-tone roof options. Visually, it gets a signature-style grille with a matte black finish, LED vision projector headlamps with LED DRLs, front fog lamps, dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED side indicators, side body and wheel arch cladding, rugged rear bumper, integrated spoiler, rear fog lamps, LED high-mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED taillights, and more.

Prices for the 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross start at ₹ 29.90 lakh for the Feel (mono-tone) variant

It is one of the fully-loaded SUVs in the segment. It gets Metropolitan Grey interior along with two upholstery options - Grey Grained Leather and Graphite Cloth, 12.3 Inch TFT instrument display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mirror Screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, alloy foot pedals, six-speaker audio system, dual-zone climate control, electric tailgate, electrically adjustable driver seat, cruise control with speed limiter, and more. For safety, it gets six airbags, ESP, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, and Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), park assist, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, ISOFIX mounts, electric parking brake, fog lights with static cornering function and more.

The SUV comes with a single powertrain option, which is the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The unit is tuned to develop 175 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 400 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to the front wheels. The company also claims that the SUV can offer a certified fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.

